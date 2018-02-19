Final, infuriating goal sums up Hurricanes’ catastrophic weekend

The Devils' Taylor Hall (9) puts the puck past the Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) and Cam Ward (30) for the game-winner in the overtime period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the N.J. Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 18, 2018. The Devils beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com