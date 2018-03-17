Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski jokes with reporters and then downplays breaking former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt's all time win record. NCAA Video
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski jokes with reporters and then downplays breaking former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt's all time win record. NCAA Video

Luke DeCock

Another record for Duke's Coach K, as the wins pile up

By Luke DeCock

ldecock@newsobserver.com

March 17, 2018 06:48 PM

Pittsburgh

Mike Krzyzewski and Pat Summitt appeared together on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2011, when they were named co-sportspersons of the year. Saturday, almost seven years later, the men’s all-time leader in college basketball wins finally passed the women’s all-time leader in college basketball wins.

The Duke coach won his 1,099th game Saturday when the Blue Devils beat Rhode Island 87-62 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, finally passing the late Tennessee coach, who died in 2016.

Read More

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It means I've been at a good place,” said Krzyzewski, who started his coaching career at Army before moving to Duke in 1980. “I've had great players and have had good health for the most part. I’ve got so many new body parts right now. Two knees, two hips. … It's an honor because she was a pioneer in her sport. Her sport, women's college basketball, took off because of her.”

There are still a few coaches out there who could potentially catch Krzyzewski. On the men’s side, there’s Herb Magee, the longtime coach at Division II Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, formerly Philadelphia University and Philadelphia Textile before that. Magee, still active at age 76, has 1,074 wins.

Read More

Connecticut women’s coach Geno Auriemma, 63, has 1,024, and they add up quickly when his team wins 30-plus games a season, every season.

Pat would have won hundreds of more games if health had not taken her from us,” Krzyzewski said. “And so someone will have more eventually.”

Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson: “We’ve got to execute and make the right plays”

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson: “We’ve got to execute and make the right plays”

Pause
Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade 165

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade

No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 Virginia in NCAA upset for the ages

No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 Virginia in NCAA upset for the ages

No. 16 UMBC beats No. 1 Virginia in historic NCAA upset 40

No. 16 UMBC beats No. 1 Virginia in historic NCAA upset

UNC's Joel Berry on Roy Williams: “He brings out the best of me”

UNC's Joel Berry on Roy Williams: “He brings out the best of me”

UNC Tar Heels 84, Lipscomb Bisons 66: Closing seconds 41

UNC Tar Heels 84, Lipscomb Bisons 66: Closing seconds

UNC Tar Heels take floor at Spectrum Center for NCAA tournament game against Lipscomb 72

UNC Tar Heels take floor at Spectrum Center for NCAA tournament game against Lipscomb

Here comes Carolina! 62

Here comes Carolina!

Texas A&M's Robert Williams on 13-point performance, highlight dunk: I was 'just creating memories' 131

Texas A&M's Robert Williams on 13-point performance, highlight dunk: I was 'just creating memories'

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers? 126

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers?

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson: “We’ve got to execute and make the right plays”

View More Video