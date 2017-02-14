Is Zion Williamson the best prep dunker ever? Watch this video from ONE GAME and drool

I took a pilgrimage to Mt. Zion on Monday. And man, was it ever worth the climb.
Zion Williamson, a high school junior at Spartanburg Day School, dunks like Vince Carter in his NBA prime. In fact, I believe Williamson could be the best high-school dunker in history.
Williamson told me Monday night he has no idea where he is going to college and that his recruitment is “wide open.” He has been offered a scholarship by basically every major school you can name – North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State, South Carolina, Clemson and Kansas among them. The only exception is Kentucky, although Williamson’s family said the Wildcats have promised that they are going to offer him a scholarship but haven’t officially done so yet.
OK, have you watched the video I put together of Williamson’s dunks from Monday night yet? If not, do that right now. You will see what the fuss is about very quickly.
I drove to Spartanburg Monday night to watch Williamson – ranked among the top three players in the country in the Class of 2018 – play in a high school game. I will have a full report on that experience soon. But before that, I thought you might enjoy this video as a sort of sneak preview to that story.
Now remember, this isn’t a compilation of highlights from Williamson’s junior season. This comes from ONE GAME (against a very overmatched opponent, but still).
And I didn’t put every single dunk he had in the game in there, leaving out a couple that were just average by his standards.
One game! Ridiculous, isn’t it? Just think what this guy could do for your school – at least for one year before he leaves for the NBA.
