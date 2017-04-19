Aaron Hernandez, Rae Carruth cases share gruesome similarities and one big difference

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season Pause 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 3:38 We'll be there 3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy 1:27 Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death 1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness 0:35 The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere 0:50 NFL Draft 2017: Panthers preview 2:38 Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones wants to be Cam Newton: 'I'm dead serious' 0:47 Charlotte Checker 4, Chicago Wolves 0 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC