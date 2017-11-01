Cam Newton obviously dislikes trade, but now it’s his job to embrace it – and win

More Videos 1:11 Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin shares keys to winning against Tampa Bay Pause 15:26 An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 1:21 Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade 1:26 Bike lanes in Charlotte 0:58 How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains 1:08 Panthers Cam Newton praying for Kelvin Benjamin throughout game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game Carolina Panthers Cam Newton concentrates on winning games and realizing that there will still be football on Sunday Carolina Panthers Cam Newton concentrates on winning games and realizing that there will still be football on Sunday David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton concentrates on winning games and realizing that there will still be football on Sunday David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com