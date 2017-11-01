More Videos

Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin shares keys to winning against Tampa Bay 1:11

Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin shares keys to winning against Tampa Bay

Pause
An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds 15:26

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade 1:21

Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade

Bike lanes in Charlotte 1:26

Bike lanes in Charlotte

How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains 0:58

How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains

Panthers Cam Newton praying for Kelvin Benjamin throughout game 1:08

Panthers Cam Newton praying for Kelvin Benjamin throughout game

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game

    Carolina Panthers Cam Newton concentrates on winning games and realizing that there will still be football on Sunday

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton concentrates on winning games and realizing that there will still be football on Sunday David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton concentrates on winning games and realizing that there will still be football on Sunday David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Scott Fowler

Cam Newton obviously dislikes trade, but now it’s his job to embrace it – and win

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2017 6:47 PM

If you had walked into Cam Newton’s press conference Wednesday completely unaware of the events of the past 24 hours and just listened, you would have likely asked this question at the end:

Who died?

It felt like a funeral, with hushed tones and downcast expressions.

“It’s gone,” Newton said. “It’s over with. It’s time for us to move forward, however hard it may be.”

The quarterback was talking about Kelvin Benjamin, who is very much alive and still technically leads the Carolina Panthers in receiving yards. But Benjamin was suddenly shipped to the Buffalo Bills on Halloween.

Benjamin was Newton’s favorite wide receiver and one of his all-time favorite guys, and you can tell Newton is having a tough time with the whole idea. The quarterback said the right things Wednesday, and he also made sure to stick around for every question that was asked. In a welcome change, Newton was on the edge of the hurricane for the Panthers’ latest controversy rather than in the eye of it.

cam-KB-laugh
In happier times, Kelvin Benjamin (13) and Cam Newton joked around during Fan Fest in August at Bank of America Stadium.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Newton kept saying he didn’t want to talk about the Panthers’ decision to trade Benjamin for a couple of 2018 draft picks. But then he kept getting asked about it. And finally, he opened up when asked a question about whether he would speak to other players to make sure that trading their No. 1 receiver didn’t negatively impact the 5-3 Panthers as they prepare for Sunday’s critical home game vs. Atlanta.

What followed was this Newton monologue, which included one of Newton’s conversational tics. When the quarterback is really speaking from his heart, he often throws in the phrase “you know what I’m saying?”

No ‘parade’ when Cam leaves?

“I think we’re good,” Newton said of the locker room’s mentality. “We’re in the right place. At the end of the day, it’s a business. You think Atlanta cares about that, you know what I’m saying?

“My feelings aren’t relevant, you know what I’m saying? We’ve got one job to do, that’s win football games. And I’m up to that task, you know what I’m saying?

“It’s hard when you have emotional attachments. That happened with Benji, that happened with Joe (Webb, the backup quarterback the Panthers released just before the season)…. (I) took it hard. But at the end of the day, life goes on. I don’t want no sob story. I don’t think they’re going to have a parade when I leave here, you know what I’m saying?

I don’t think they’re going to have a parade when I leave here, you know what I’m saying?

Cam Newton

“It’s still going to be football on Sunday. Protest, no protest. At the end of the day, this person here, that person gone – football’s still going to be on Sunday…. I’m saying that in the sense that everything moves forward. Just because things that you’re used to aren’t the same, you still have to move forward.”

cam-KB-jog
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (left) and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin ran together during training camp in August. Newton and Benjamin frequently hung out during camp, as they have for the past several years.
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

There’s a lot to unpack there. Newton is obviously upset about Benjamin but he also desperately wants to have a very good season this year. He’s going to try to “soldier on,” to use head coach Ron Rivera’s term, as the Panthers surround their franchise QB with more young, unproven receivers who also happen to be quite a bit faster than the guy Newton called “Benji.” The quarterback is not going to throw a public fit about losing Benjamin.

But what about that “parade” quote? Newton is probably right in one sense – there won’t be a parade when Cam Newton finally leaves Charlotte and the Panthers, but there also hasn’t been a parade that I can remember for any other player in Panther history, and that includes the late Sam Mills.

There will certainly be a statue of Cam Newton outside the stadium, though,because he deserves that. And there might be a berth in the Pro Football Hall of Fame awaiting him. And if Newton is feeling unappreciated in Charlotte, all he has to do is raise and lower his hands on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium and realize the power he wields to make 70,000 voices rise and fall.

A ‘win’ for Buffalo Bills?

Yes, he’s had his issues. But Cam Newton is beloved by a very large number of Panthers fans and is one of the greatest players in Carolina history. And, like any athlete, he is more beloved when he wins than when he loses.

Winning is the thing here, just like it usually is in an NFL locker room. If Newton can win with this offense, he will be lauded for adjusting on the fly. If the Panthers win, Marty Hurney probably has the word “interim” removed from his general manager title in 2018. If the Panthers win, the heat gets turned down on offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

But if this whole experiment blows up – if Carolina gets beaten 34-10 Sunday and that’s only the beginning of a six-game losing streak when the offense looks even worse while Benjamin is making the Pro Bowl – then everything is different. Shula, Hurney, Newton, Rivera – it’s conceivable that any or all of them could be gone by the time 2018 rolls around. Newton is probably the safest of them all, given his monster contract and the fact that he plays the most important position on the field well enough that he was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player only two seasons ago.

KB-NE
Carolina wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin had 475 yards receiving – best on the team – through the Panthers’ first eight games. His 32 receptions rank third behind Christian McCaffrey (49) and Devin Funchess (33).
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

But Newton is also hurting right now. His friend is gone. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane is declaring the Benjamin trade “a win for the Buffalo Bills,” and you’ll find a lot of people who agree with that (although I don’t).

‘Hates to see one of his good friends leave’

Nevertheless, the old chestnut about the NFL really standing for “Not For Long” got some fresh use again Wednesday as the locker room came to terms with Benjamin’s sudden absence.

“Everybody has a little heaviness in their hearts,” Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard said, gesturing at Benjamin’s empty locker.

As for Newton: “I don’t even have to see Cam to know Cam is disappointed,” Shepard said. “He hates to see one of his good friends leave. But at the same time, he’s our leader. He believes in the guys who are in the room right now and I think he’s going to do his best to help us step up to the challenge.”

He hates to see one of his good friends leave.

Panthers WR Russell Shepard, on Cam Newton’s reaction to Kelvin Benjamin’s departure

He better be. Because the other part of Newton’s monologue that was important was this: “We’ve got one job to do – that’s win football games. And I’m up to that task, you know what I’m saying?”

Yes, we know what you’re saying. And no one actually died here. It may seem bad, but it’s ultimately not that serious.

Time for everyone to move along, and time for Cam Newton to play like it’s 2015 all over again.

Because the only parade anybody will be getting in Charlotte comes for the entire team, and that only comes after the Panthers win their first-ever Super Bowl.

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin shares keys to winning against Tampa Bay 1:11

Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin shares keys to winning against Tampa Bay

Pause
An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds 15:26

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade 1:21

Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade

Bike lanes in Charlotte 1:26

Bike lanes in Charlotte

How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains 0:58

How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains

Panthers Cam Newton praying for Kelvin Benjamin throughout game 1:08

Panthers Cam Newton praying for Kelvin Benjamin throughout game

  • Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star

    Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler discusses Carolina Panthers second year cornerback James Bradberry.

Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star

View More Video

About Scott Fowler

fowler.png

@scott_fowler

Scott Fowler is a national award-winning sports columnist for The Charlotte Observer. Email Scott at sfowler@charlotteobserver.com or call him at 704-358-5140