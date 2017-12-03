After loss to Saints, Carolina Panthers have to ‘catch fire’ during 3-game homestand

More Videos

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints 1:30

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints

Pause
When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

  • Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints

    Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of mishaps and missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints. David T. Foster III - dtfoster@charlotteobserver.con

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of mishaps and missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints. David T. Foster III - dtfoster@charlotteobserver.con dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of mishaps and missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints. David T. Foster III - dtfoster@charlotteobserver.con dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Scott Fowler

After loss to Saints, Carolina Panthers have to ‘catch fire’ during 3-game homestand

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 09:29 PM

UPDATED December 03, 2017 10:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The Carolina Panthers were nowhere near ready for their close-up on Sunday.

They made errors large and small in every phase of the game. New Orleans won 31-21, and did so because the Saints were clearly the better team on this day.

So where does that leave the Panthers? After all, as quarterback Cam Newton said later: “The world doesn’t stop because the Panthers lost today.”

No, it doesn’t. The Panthers remain in good position to make the playoffs, but the odds of having a home playoff game have dropped dramatically.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This loss means the Panthers almost certainly won’t win the NFC South, barring a collapse by the Saints. Now that New Orleans (9-3) holds both a one-game lead and the tiebreaker over Carolina (8-4), even if the Panthers won all the rest of their games they might only end up as a playoff wildcard.

And those final four games are going to be very tough for Carolina. The Panthers face 10-2 Minnesota on Sunday at home, followed by a Green Bay team likely to be quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers, followed by Tampa Bay at home and Atlanta on the road. Only the Tampa Bay game in Charlotte on Christmas Eve seems like a near-certain victory.

Of the three-game homestand the Panthers are about to have, linebacker Luke Kuechly said: “Yeah – we’ve got to win them all.”

To do that, Carolina will have to play far better than it did Sunday. The special teams made two egregious errors.

First, punter Michael Palardy dropped the football just before he was going to kick it. Then, punt returner Kaelin Clay – who had a punt-return touchdown to help win the game against the New York Jets the week before – fumbled the ball away on a fourth-quarter return.

“Just didn’t take care of the ball,” Clay said. “I feel like that was a costly mistake.”

Those miscues led directly to 10 New Orleans points.

Defensive end Julius Peppers committed an unnecessary roughness penalty that he called “ticky tack,” but it extended a Saints touchdown drive. The Panthers once put up an eight-man front in the second quarter to stop an expected New Orleans run and then got gashed for a 72-yard rush anyway by New Orleans running back Mark Ingram.

The Panthers offense only had one play of more than 25 yards, and that was Newton’s desperation 32-yard scramble in the final minutes when the Panthers already trailed 31-14. It all left Panthers coach Ron Rivera bemoaning “missed opportunities” and “self-inflicted mistakes” and adding “that’s why you get beat.”

panthers-scott-luke
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) recovered this fumble Sunday, but his defense also gave up 148 rushing yards in New Orleans’ 31-21 win over Carolina.
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

There was some good work thrown in for the Panthers as well – Newton didn’t turn the ball over and the Carolina defense caused one fumble that led to a TD. The Panthers lost by 10 points on the road this time after losing by 21 in Charlotte to the same team in September.

But it wasn’t enough.

Carolina’s most likely road to the playoffs in January will now end up literally on the road. If the Panthers go 2-2 or 3-1 in their final four games, they are probably looking at a No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NFC and a first-round game in an opposing team’s building.

“If everything pans out right, we may see that team again,” Newton said, referring to a possible third game against the Saints in the playoffs.

The Panthers are inside the playoff picture at the moment, but if they go 1-3 or 0-4 through the rest of December, they could easily find themselves outside the frame. Atlanta (7-5) lost Sunday, but the Falcons are lurking close by. So is Seattle.

Said Newton just before he walked out the Superdome door and toward a plane back to Charlotte: “We just have to catch fire in a good way. And I believe that we will.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints 1:30

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints

Pause
When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

  • Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star

    Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler discusses Carolina Panthers second year cornerback James Bradberry.

Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star

View More Video

About Scott Fowler

fowler.png

@scott_fowler

Scott Fowler is a national award-winning sports columnist for The Charlotte Observer. Email Scott at sfowler@charlotteobserver.com or call him at 704-358-5140