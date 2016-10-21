Chancellor’s other grandmother says she wants to be part of her grandson’s life again

While Chancellor Lee Adams has always been raised in Charlotte by his maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams, and her extended network of family and friends, his other grandmother now says she wants to be a part of his life again as well.
Saundra Adams and Theodry Swift (formerly Theodry Carruth) have not communicated for many years. Adams says the last time she sent Swift a letter with some pictures of Chancellor was several years ago and that the letter was marked “returned to sender” and came back to her house unopened.
Swift, who lives in California, says she never received the letter.
Swift wrote to me in an email: “I have always wanted a relationship with my grandson, contrary to what the public knows. ... It is my sincere hope that before Rae comes home, Ms. Adams would consider a mother-to-mother conversation. It’s time for us to agree to disagree on what happened 16 years ago.”
Saundra Adams says she would be willing to talk to Swift, but promises nothing more than that. She says Swift dropped out of Chancellor Lee Adams’ life completely once Rae Carruth’s numerous and unsuccessful legal appeals were exhausted. Swift – who did not agree to a telephone interview but did answer some Observer questions via email – said in the email she did so because she believed that’s what Saundra Adams wanted.
“I never have denied her the opportunity to see Chancellor Lee – she is his grandmom,” Adams says. “As mothers, we do have some things in common. I will talk to her. We will have to see where it goes from there.”
Rae Carruth is scheduled to be released from prison on Oct. 22, 2018.
