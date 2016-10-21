Scott Says

What’s next for Chancellor Lee Adams? He, his grandmother have a business in mind

Chancellor Lee Adams loves school. He is in 10th grade in a special-needs class in Charlotte. He also loves baseball caps – his favorite one right now includes the Panthers logo.

Once he graduates from high school, his grandmother and caretaker Saundra Adams has an idea about turning her grandson’s love of hats into a small business.

“When he’s out of high school, we’re getting prepared for him to go into his own business,” Adams says. “What I envision us doing is traveling around to different venues and conventions, and Lee can sell his hats. That’s what we’re aspiring to.”

The idea is only in the formative stages, but Saundra thinks the two of them could offer hats with an original design as well as some that come from other vendors. They also dream of offering T-shirts and setting up an online store to sell their merchandise.

They do have a name for the business already.

What is it?

“Lee’s Lids,” Chancellor Lee says.

