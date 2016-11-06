Can Panthers win 2 more in a row at home, get back to .500?

So what’s next for the Carolina Panthers?
Greg Olsen set part of the blueprint in the postgame locker room for the Carolina Panthers. Understandably, it involves winning the team’s next two games – both at home – to get to 5-5 with six games left.
That, though, will be difficult. Kansas City, in case you have not been paying attention, is 6-2 and will visit Charlotte this Sunday. The Chiefs have not been winning by huge margins, but they keep winning – their 19-14 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday was their fourth victory in a row.
New Orleans –the Panthers’ opponent in a Thursday night game on Nov. 17 – has already beaten the Panthers once this season and won again Sunday. The Saints are 4-4.
Put it this way: if the Panthers win both these home games, they really will be back in the playoff hunt. But it’s going to be quite difficult.
▪ Earlier in his career, Devin Funchess would not have fought as hard to get back to the ball on what turned out to be a 29-yard pass interference penalty against the Rams. So that's an improvement, at least. Funchess still has problems getting much separation against defensive backs, though.
▪ So strange – and cool – to see a stadium almost bereft of luxury skyboxes. That’s the L.A. Coliseum, though – 93 years ago, when it was built, they were as unnecessary as a winter coat in L.A.
▪ Ted Ginn once again made a couple of errors on catching punts. He let one bounce that he should have fair-caught, and in doing so cost the Panthers almost 30 yards. He did field the critical onside kick cleanly with 31 seconds left in the game, though.
▪ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in the crowd and got one of the biggest hands of the day when he was shown on the big screen.
▪ You really couldn't have asked for a prettier day in L.A. to play this game. Even better, the press box was open-air.
Comments