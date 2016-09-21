Want open skies? Visit Fargo, N.D., home of Carson Wentz and North Dakota State

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarter Carson Wentz has been outstanding, helping lead the team to a record of 2-0. He plays with poise and patience, makes the throws he needs to make and controls the huddle. He played collegiately for North Dakota State, which beat No. 13 Iowa Saturday. The game was in Iowa, but you probably knew that.
I went to Fargo, N.D., for a wedding two weeks ago, and saw the North Dakota State campus. I like the town, like the people, like the Red River of the North, and I like the school and its football team. I meant to buy a North Dakota Bison T-shirt. I’ll pick one up next time.
The beauty of travel is finding new places. I’ve never understood those who go to a new place and eat at a fast food restaurant just like the one at home, but I’ve never tried to understand them. We didn’t eat at a chain restaurant or drink in a chain bar during our weekend in Fargo. For three days, there was nothing but sunshine and open skies.
