Larry Brown (surprise!) wants to coach again, but the ‘where’ is a shocker

Larry Brown wants to coach again and this time, he wants to coach high school basketball players at East Hampton high in Long Island, N.Y. He has a summer home there.
Could you imagine being a high school kid, a sophomore, say, and having the opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach such as Brown?
Two things would be true. The first is that you’d learn more about basketball than you ever had. The second is that by the time you’re a senior, he’d be gone.
Brown, 76, coached the then-Charlotte Bobcats from 2008-10 and I have never heard a professional coach rip his players as vehemently and as regularly as Brown ripped his Hornets. After he left Charlotte, he coached Southern Methodist but left the Mustangs because, well, it’s what he does. The job was his 14th as a coach.
Brown is a temp. He also is a terrific teacher. As long as he has the will and the energy, give the man a job. Somebody always has.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
