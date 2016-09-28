Quick takes: Remembering Arnold Palmer, and Ray Donovan

I didn’t know Arnold Palmer well, but I did spend time him shortly after moving to Charlotte in 1981. He was courteous and gracious and engaging and, man, did he love his fans. Palmer appreciated who he was and what he had and why he had it. He played a daring game, which fans loved. Some saw themselves in him. I suspect most of his fans didn’t belong to country clubs. They belonged to Palmer, and he never forgot it, or them. He died Sunday at 87.
▪ I need to get one plug in. My favorite show on TV, the lone show I have to see, is SHOWTIME’s “Ray Donovan.” It has a sports component; the Donovans are a boxing family and boxing pervades the episodes. I watched the season four finale Sunday and worried about Ray. How would he get out of this one? Would there be a season five? There will be. The finale was brilliant.
