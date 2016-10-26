If you can’t find a team to root for in this World Series, one of two things is true

I’m from the Midwest and I like it when teams such as Kansas City that are not from major markets break through and win the World Series. The Royals did that in 2015.
The last time the team with which I grew up, the Minnesota Twins, won the World Series was in 1991 when they beat the Atlanta Braves in seven thrilling games. As it tends to, however, real life has since intruded. The Twins had the worst record in Major League Baseball this season, and Atlanta finished in a three-way tie for the worst record in the National League.
But this World Series, one of the most potentially compelling of all time, is about more than the Midwest. The Chicago Cubs obviously represent a major market. But they’re the Cubs. They represent every disenfranchised human being in the country. You can point to the Cubs, who last won the World Series in 1908, and tell your kids, “Life might be tough but your time will come.” There’s no reason to talk about the 108-year wait.
The difference between the Cubs and their opponent, the Cleveland Indians, is that the Cubs are famous for their ineptitude. The Cleveland Indians, who won their last World Series in 1948, are ignored for theirs.
If you can’t find a team to cheer in this series, you’re not a baseball fan. Or you’re a fan of the New York Yankees and are so utterly frustrated with their consistent mismanagement that you need a break from the sport.
