If you can’t find a team to root for in this World Series, one of two things is true

3:38 We'll be there Pause

0:20 Overturned car closes I-485 Ramp

0:20 Overturned car closes I-485 Ramp

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word