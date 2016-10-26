This trait could make it a gem of an NBA season (and it isn’t predictability)

The NBA is a fantastic product, and I feel a gem of a season coming on.
Some people cling to worn-out stereotypes – nobody plays defense, only the last five minutes of a game count. They don’t go to games. The NBA doesn’t lend itself to television the way the NFL does. But when you go you see things a camera can’t always show you.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play with absolute joy, and the addition of Kevin Durant makes them even more talented and more interesting. LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers are the co-favorite. But somebody will break through and at least challenge them. It’s so predictable to say that the Warriors will win the championship. But I can’t pick against them.
The beauty of the Warriors is that they are unselfish. The team has so many stars. But they give up what they do to accommodate Curry. And Curry is as unselfish as they are. LeBron, meanwhile, is the best passing non-point guard to enter the league since Larry Bird.
The best players in the game are unselfish, and I wondered if that quality would trickle down to the playgrounds. Last week I watched my first playground game in a decade. Unselfishness did not trickle down to the court at Latta Park.
[RIVERBOAT GAMBLE: Panthers won’t quit on Ron Rivera, but bet on them to make the playoffs?]
[WORLD CLASS: If you can’t find a team to root for in this World Series, one of two things is true]
[SHORT TAKES: Tom Sorensen needs tattoo ideas. Seriously. ]
[SORENSEN CLASSIC: On Jadeveon Clowney, and sitting out a college season ]
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
Comments