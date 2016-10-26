Short takes: Tom Sorensen needs tattoo ideas, in 140 characters or less. Seriously.

I was watching football Sunday and for no reason said: “I’m going to get a tattoo.”
I don’t know why I said it. I don’t know why I thought it. (I was sober.) But there were witnesses and now I feel obligated.
Here’s the problem. I’ve never had a tattoo. There are messages in which I strongly believe. But there’s a deeper and more meaningful way to present those messages than to have them engraved on my bicep or shoulder.
Twitter.
▪ It only seems as if the NFL sends all its bad nationally televised games to England. I couldn’t even pretend to watch Green Bay-Chicago Thursday. (That was Chicago’s fault, not Green Bay’s.) I watched almost all of the Denver-Houston game Monday and felt as if I should have won something.
▪ A highlight Monday was the opportunity to watch Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney, who grew up in Rock Hill and played at South Carolina, has struggled to stay healthy. But even if he did he wouldn’t be the player the Texans anticipated when they took him first in the 2014 draft. Clowney doesn’t have great games. He has great moments.
▪ About the NFL: Writers sometimes compare football and chess. A coach will make a good move and they’ll write that he was playing chess. I’d say that watching Arizona and Seattle Sunday night was like watching chess, except that’s not fair to chess. It’s especially unfair if the chess is played in “Queen of Katwe,” a powerful film that you ought to see.
▪ Most of us assume that the NFL’s (somewhat) declining TV ratings are the result of saturation. But unless the team that’s playing is our team, or we need one play to win a fantasy football game, uninspired football is tough to watch.
Maybe that will change Thursday when Jacksonville plays Tennessee, or on Monday when Minnesota plays Chicago. That’s sarcasm. Does somebody not like us? Is that the reason the Bears so regularly appear in national games?
▪ The Sunday night game between Philadelphia and Dallas offers potential. I like those teams.
