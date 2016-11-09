Tom Sorensen

November 9, 2016

Brad Lambert, Charlotte 49ers have been outstanding, exceeded all expectations

By Tom Sorensen

The Charlotte 49ers and coach Brad Lambert have been outstanding. The program is four seasons old, little more than a toddler. In their first Conference USA game last season, the 49ers lost to Middle Tennessee State 73-14. Could have been worse; they were down 42-7 after one quarter.

A starter coach at a program rarely lasts. No matter how good he is – and Lambert clearly is good – the schedule works against him. Here’s how it often happens: Start the program, get knocked around by schools with talented upperclassmen and tradition, and get replaced.

Here’s what happened Saturday. The 49ers beat Southern Mississippi 38-27 on the road. That’s Charlotte’s signature victory. Lambert’s team is 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Do you know how impressive 3-2 in the conference is?

Lambert is not a starter coach. He’s a coach a school attempts to hang on to.

