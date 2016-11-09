Brad Lambert, Charlotte 49ers have been outstanding, exceeded all expectations

The Charlotte 49ers and coach Brad Lambert have been outstanding. The program is four seasons old, little more than a toddler. In their first Conference USA game last season, the 49ers lost to Middle Tennessee State 73-14. Could have been worse; they were down 42-7 after one quarter.
A starter coach at a program rarely lasts. No matter how good he is – and Lambert clearly is good – the schedule works against him. Here’s how it often happens: Start the program, get knocked around by schools with talented upperclassmen and tradition, and get replaced.
Here’s what happened Saturday. The 49ers beat Southern Mississippi 38-27 on the road. That’s Charlotte’s signature victory. Lambert’s team is 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Do you know how impressive 3-2 in the conference is?
Lambert is not a starter coach. He’s a coach a school attempts to hang on to.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist.
