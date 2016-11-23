Putting former Panthers receiver Steve Smith, who refuses to act his age, in perspective

Steve Smith, the former Panther who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, is now eighth in the NFL in all-time in receiving yards and 13th in receptions. He was targeted nine times Sunday against Dallas and caught eight passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The man can still move, and he can still turn every tackle into an affront. It’s as if he says: “I’m going into the Hall of Fame, son. Who are you to tackle me?”
Smith is 37. To put that in perspective, the Cowboys sent onto the field Dez Bryant, who is their veteran receiver. Bryant is nine years younger than Smith.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
More from this edition of the Tom Talks newsletter
[ONE OF US: Everyone wants info on Luke, and you know who we’re talking about]
[NOT THANKFUL: Don’t drive an SUV or park illegally in a handicap spot? You’re still not safe]
[SHORT TAKES: Kemba Walker would be an NBA All-Star if he could shoot like this guy]
[SORENSEN CLASSIC: Things Tom wasn’t thankful for in 2000 echo in 2016]
Comments