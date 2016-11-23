Tom Sorensen

November 23, 2016 9:50 AM

Putting former Panthers receiver Steve Smith, who refuses to act his age, in perspective

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

Steve Smith, the former Panther who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, is now eighth in the NFL in all-time in receiving yards and 13th in receptions. He was targeted nine times Sunday against Dallas and caught eight passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The man can still move, and he can still turn every tackle into an affront. It’s as if he says: “I’m going into the Hall of Fame, son. Who are you to tackle me?”

Smith is 37. To put that in perspective, the Cowboys sent onto the field Dez Bryant, who is their veteran receiver. Bryant is nine years younger than Smith.

