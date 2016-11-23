Short takes: Kemba Walker would be an All-Star if he had this guy’s range

Short takes from the world of sports:
▪ Saw an Australian named Derrick Herron shoot a basketball off a Switzerland dam. He held the ball with his left hand and shot with his right. The ball traveled 593 feet and went through a hoop far below. How would you like to play this guy in H-O-R-S-E? I'll admit that I’ve never come close to hitting a shot from that distance. If I nail a jumper from, like, 400 feet, I think I’m doing well.
▪ While Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev were boxing Saturday, officials must have been texting. Ward won by unanimous decision. Watching on TV, I thought Kovalev was the clear winner. The people I trust who were at the fight say the same thing. Ward did fight well, just not as well as Kovalev. Both fighters came in undefeated, and they put on a show.
▪ We talk about Kemba Walker, the Charlotte Hornets guard, as a potential all-star. If so, he’ll be Charlotte’s first since Gerald Wallace in 2010. If Walker is added, who’s demoted? The starting guards for the Eastern Conference last season were John Wall of Washington and Kyle Lowry of Toronto. Reserves were Kyle Irving, Cleveland, Dwayne Wade, Miami (now of Chicago),and Jeff Teague, Atlanta (now of Indiana). Teague especially has struggled to adjust to his new team. If Walker continues to play the way he has, and the Hornets continue to win, it will be tough to keep Walker off that roster.
