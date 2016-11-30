Tom Sorensen

November 30, 2016 10:20 AM

Sure, Tom Brady has 200 wins, but where does he rank among all-time NFL QBs?

By Tom Sorensen

Tom Brady won his 200th NFL game Sunday. Yes, it came against the New York Jets, but it still counts. A question: Is Brady the greatest quarterback in history?

You can make that case. You can easily make the case. There will be older fans who will claim the title belongs to Johnny Unitas. We stay true to those we know. Unitas was the quarterback of his time, the leader of his time. When I tell older boxing fans that Muhammad Ali is the greatest heavyweight of all time, they quickly counter with Joe Louis. Louis was their Unitas.

Some believe that the greatest quarterback to play the game is Peyton Manning. The greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen, the one who gave his team, regardless of circumstances, the best opportunity to win, is Joe Montana. I'll rank Brady second.

