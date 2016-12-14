Tom Sorensen

December 14, 2016 10:31 AM

Bad college football bowl game mantra: The weather is here, wish you were beautiful

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

If you’re a fan of college football bowls don’t even think about stepping away from the television Dec. 27. Games include the: Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl; the Military Bowl (can’t criticize it); the National Funding Holiday Bowl; and the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.

So, are there too many bowls? Why would you care? If people want to travel with their school to a far-flung city, why not? Minnesota, where I went to school, finished 5-4 in what this season was the best conference in college football, and 8-4 overall. The Gophers play Washington State. But it’s less who than where. The game is in San Diego. The average high temperature in Minneapolis Dec. 27 is 24 and the average low is 13. In San Diego, the average high is 64 and the average low is 48. A tip for fans of the Gophers: LEAVE NOW.

For the second straight year three bowl teams with a sub-.500 record gets to play. Before last year, bad teams had more difficulty getting in. In the 64 years before the last one, only four teams with sub-.500 records qualified.

The best of the bad teams this season is Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors are 6-7 and cling to a one-game lead over 5-7 Mississippi State and North Texas.

Can you imagine staying in the house Dec. 26 to watch Mississippi State play 6-6 Miami (Ohio)? Depends who you pull for and how cold the weather is.

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

Related content

Tom Sorensen

Comments

Videos

Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh

View more video

Sports Videos