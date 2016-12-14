Bad college football bowl game mantra: The weather is here, wish you were beautiful

If you’re a fan of college football bowls don’t even think about stepping away from the television Dec. 27. Games include the: Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl; the Military Bowl (can’t criticize it); the National Funding Holiday Bowl; and the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.
So, are there too many bowls? Why would you care? If people want to travel with their school to a far-flung city, why not? Minnesota, where I went to school, finished 5-4 in what this season was the best conference in college football, and 8-4 overall. The Gophers play Washington State. But it’s less who than where. The game is in San Diego. The average high temperature in Minneapolis Dec. 27 is 24 and the average low is 13. In San Diego, the average high is 64 and the average low is 48. A tip for fans of the Gophers: LEAVE NOW.
For the second straight year three bowl teams with a sub-.500 record gets to play. Before last year, bad teams had more difficulty getting in. In the 64 years before the last one, only four teams with sub-.500 records qualified.
The best of the bad teams this season is Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors are 6-7 and cling to a one-game lead over 5-7 Mississippi State and North Texas.
Can you imagine staying in the house Dec. 26 to watch Mississippi State play 6-6 Miami (Ohio)? Depends who you pull for and how cold the weather is.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:
[24: Charlotte misses Josh Norman, and not just because he’s good at football]
[SORENSEN CLASSIC: Josh Norman’s fight with Cam Newton was not Norman’s fault]
[SHORT TAKES: Why Tom Sorensen didn’t vote Louisville’s Lamar Jackson for Heisman]
[BRIGHT LIGHTS: Murphy Bulldogs, Plymouth Vikings embody small-town high school football]
Comments