Short takes: Why Tom Sorensen didn’t vote Louisville’s Lamar Jackson for Heisman

If I’d had a Heisman Trophy vote, I would have voted for Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. I once had a Heisman vote. The Heisman Trophy Trust offered and I accepted. I voted for a linebacker. He didn’t win. I never heard from the Heisman Trophy Trust again.
▪ The story about the leaks at Wake Forest is bizarre. The school fired a radio analyst – and former Wake Forest football coach and player – it says has been leaking game plans to opponents. Russia denies responsibility for the Wake Forest leaks but says, “Yeah, we pretty much did everything else.”
▪ Jeff Fisher, until this week the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, did some good work in 2016. He did it on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Then the season began. There are two qualities about Fisher’s team(s). They lose and they’re cheap. The Rams collect penalties. Fisher was fired this week. The firing wasn’t puzzling. The contract extension Fisher was offered this summer, an extension announced little more than a week ago, was puzzling.
The Rams get a head start; they can go after a replacement before anybody else can. If I’m Los Angeles I give Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott a long look. The Panthers have had a rough season. McDermott lost an elite cornerback, which I believe I alluded to at the beginning of this column, and that made it rougher. But the defense is intense and intelligent. McDermott is smart, he’s accountable and no job will be too big for him.
▪ One quasi-embarrassing non-football item: I was at the coffee shop this week on a rainy Mondaymorning and the song “Rainy Days and Mondays” came through the sound system. It’s not my sound system.
One of the baristas said, “I love this song. I think it’s from the ‘70s. Does anybody know who did it?” Man, I couldn’t help myself. “The Carpenters,” I said.
“Don’t you love that song,” the barista said.
“I don’t,” I said.
The other barista, a big guy, looked at me and said, “I think you do.”
I didn’t listen to the Carpenters. I listened to Perry Como’s “It’s Impossible.” OK, that would have been impossible. I’m kidding. I don’t even own a cardigan. I listened to the still brilliant Led Zeppelin IV.
