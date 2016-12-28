It’s always Saturday night at the Double Door

Everybody has a story about the Double Door, the local blues club that's will shut down next week.
Mine isn't compelling, but it attests to the reputation of the place. I decided to be diligent and save money and stay home one Saturday night and clean. I was vacuuming to James Brown – yeah, I could hear him above the noise – and thought, its Saturday night, what's wrong with you?
I mean what's wrong with me, not James. I turned off the vacuum and drove to the Double Door to hear some blues. It was a good call. It's always Saturday night there.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
