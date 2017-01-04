Quick takes: NFL playoff picks, coaches named Ryan and Steve Smith’s HOF candidacy

Some quick hits on the world of sports:
▪ In the NFL playoffs this weekend I like Oakland to beat Houston in Houston, Seattle to beat Detroit in Seattle, Pittsburgh to beat Miami in Pittsburgh and Green Bay to beat the New York Giants on the tundra.
▪ If you want a head coach, why would you hire one whose last name is Ryan?
▪ If I ran Charlotte, I would hire a police officer to monitor parking spaces reserved for the handicapped, and attach a ticket to the front window of every car that doesn’t have the right to be there. But wait – where would the money to pay the officer come from? You could collect enough in a day at the parking lot outside Morrocroft to pay the officer for a week.
▪ I’d also ticket drivers who park in fire lanes and who park SUVs in spaces reserved for compact cars. If you’re that lazy, stay home.
▪ A final note on Steve Smith: Smith certainly is on the cusp of the Hall of Fame, and I think he should get in. He accumulated many of his touchdowns, catches and yards at a time when those numbers had yet to become inflated. Quarterbacks then were as likely, if not more likely, to hand the ball to a back as they were to flip it to a receiver.
▪ Whether Smith chooses to wear the colors of the Panthers or the Ravens (if he gets in) is not worth worrying about. As good as he was with Baltimore, he did his best work in Charlotte. Can’t take that away.
▪ Also, if anybody thinks Gettleman, the GM, was sitting in his office one day and said: “I think I’ll release Steve Smith all by myself without consulting with others,” you don’t know the team. That was a Panthers decision.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
Comments