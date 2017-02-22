Short takes: On Victor Cruz, parking news, what Charlotte Hornets have to lose

Victor Cruz is an intriguing possibility as a slot receiver for the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina general manager Dave Gettleman obviously has a history with Cruz because of the time they shared with the New York Giants. A former Giants’ star, Cruz missed 26 out of 32 games in the 2015 and ’16 seasons.
Does that mean he’s injury prone and likely to again get hurt? Or does it mean that he has fewer miles on him than most receivers who will turn 31 during the season? …
▪ If I ran the city of Charlotte, I would hire a police officer whose only assignment was to put tickets on cars that park in spaces reserved for the handicapped and in fire lanes. Also ticketed would be SUVs and trucks that park in spaces reserved for compacts. From where would the money to pay the officer come? Go to Morrocroft Village at 8 a.m., and by noon her (or his) salary would be paid for the week.
If the officer received the money from the tickets she generated, the police chief no longer would be Charlotte’s highest paid officer.
I occasionally ask able-bodied drivers how they justify parking in spaces reserved for the handicapped.
Answers include:
“What’s it to you?”
“My kids are sick.”
“I parked on the striped part next to the space.”
The answer should be: “My parents endowed me with a tremendous sense of entitlement and, now that you bring it up, I admit I’m too lazy to leave my house. Get the cuffs.” …
▪ The Charlotte Hornets, who are eight games below .500, play their next eight games on the road. As I’ve written, I don’t see them making the playoffs. I’d like to see it; NBA playoff basketball is one of the great treats in sports.
The Hornets open the road trip at Detroit, and then play at Sacramento, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix, Denver, Indianapolis and Miami.
That’s a tough way to begin life after the All-Star break. But the Hornets then get eight of 10 at home.
