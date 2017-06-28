Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the kind of player who could lead his team to a title, but will he?
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the kind of player who could lead his team to a title, but will he? Chuck Burton AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the kind of player who could lead his team to a title, but will he? Chuck Burton AP
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

June 28, 2017 10:21 AM

Kemba Walker, Cam Newton part of Charlotte’s ultimate sports race. Who wins?

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

On Monday, Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker received the NBA Sportsmanship Award. The award goes to a player who embodies fair play, sportsmanship and integrity.

Kemba-Walker
Hornets point guard Kemba Walker is the kind of player you want on your team and in your city, but is he the kind who can win a title?
Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Walker is a player you want on your court, in your locker room and in your town. He works in his community and on his game. He worked to fix his jump shot and made the all-star team last season. He’s worked on other facets, too. Not a loud, look-at-me type of personality, he became a leader. He does not lead as if he gets paid by the word. When you work as hard as he does, you don’t have to talk all the time. Teammates follow.

The Hornets selected Walker with the ninth pick in the 2011 draft. In 2011, the Panthers selected Cam Newton with the first pick in the NFL draft.

Walker played at Connecticut. In this final season he was the Huskies’ best player and took them to the national championship. Newton played at Auburn. In his final season he was the Tigers’ best player and took them to the national championship.

Who wins a championship first?

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New superintendent makes his rounds before taking over

New superintendent makes his rounds before taking over 1:42

New superintendent makes his rounds before taking over
Earth Fare comes to Concord 1:13

Earth Fare comes to Concord
What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

View More Video