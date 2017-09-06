Can quarterback Cam Newton (1) and the Carolina Panthers win their season opener at San Francisco? Tom Sorensen says ...
Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

How much better are Panthers than 49ers? Tom Sorensen’s NFL picks for Week 1 a clue

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

September 06, 2017 9:12 AM

My favorite opener is neither baseball nor college football. It’s the NFL. Perhaps this is why every preseason feels longer than the previous preseason. Remember when the Carolina Panthers hauled mattresses and motorbikes to training camp in Spartanburg? Remember Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium? Remember the first exhibition against Houston?

I don’t, either.

As happy as we are to have the NFL back, the preseason is like a long forced March. Are we there yet? Finally, we are. Because it felt so long in coming, we’ll appreciate it more.

My picks for Week 1 (with the home team in CAPS:

NEW ENGLAND 9 over Kansas City

BUFFALO 4 over the New York Jets.

Atlanta 6 over CHICAGO

CINCINNATI 2 over Baltimore

Pittsburgh 6 over CLEVELAND

DETROIT 4 over Arizona

HOUSTON 6 over Jacksonville

Oakland 1 over Tennessee

WASHINGTON 6 over Philadelphia

Indianapolis 1 over the Los Angeles Rams

GREEN BAY 4 over Seattle

Carolina 4 over SAN FRANCISCO

DALLAS 5 over the New York Giants

MINNESOTA 2 over New Orleans

Lock of the Week:

DENVER (-3) 8 over the Los Angeles Chargers

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

