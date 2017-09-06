How much better are Panthers than 49ers? Tom Sorensen’s NFL picks for Week 1 a clue

My favorite opener is neither baseball nor college football. It’s the NFL. Perhaps this is why every preseason feels longer than the previous preseason. Remember when the Carolina Panthers hauled mattresses and motorbikes to training camp in Spartanburg? Remember Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium? Remember the first exhibition against Houston?
I don’t, either.
As happy as we are to have the NFL back, the preseason is like a long forced March. Are we there yet? Finally, we are. Because it felt so long in coming, we’ll appreciate it more.
My picks for Week 1 (with the home team in CAPS:
NEW ENGLAND 9 over Kansas City
BUFFALO 4 over the New York Jets.
Atlanta 6 over CHICAGO
CINCINNATI 2 over Baltimore
Pittsburgh 6 over CLEVELAND
DETROIT 4 over Arizona
HOUSTON 6 over Jacksonville
Oakland 1 over Tennessee
WASHINGTON 6 over Philadelphia
Indianapolis 1 over the Los Angeles Rams
GREEN BAY 4 over Seattle
Carolina 4 over SAN FRANCISCO
DALLAS 5 over the New York Giants
MINNESOTA 2 over New Orleans
Lock of the Week:
DENVER (-3) 8 over the Los Angeles Chargers
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
