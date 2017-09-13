Short takes: Here’s how Brenton Bersin remains a Panthers team leader

Brenton Bersin never led the Carolina Panthers in receiving yards, but he leads them in times cut. The Panthers released him; he has a separated shoulder and received an injury settlement. The Panthers have released him four times.
Bersin played at Charlotte Latin and at Wofford. Wofford is the school from which Panthers’ owner Jerry Richardson graduated, and where the team holds training camp. It was as if Bersin came with the field. The Panthers cut him during his first season, and in his second they cut him and then shipped him to the practice squad. He played with the varsity the last three seasons.
I don’t know what Bersin’s plans for life after football entail. I don’t know if he’s finished with the Panthers and the NFL. But whatever his next career is, and whenever he begins it, I like that he fought to make this team. Who gets to play in the NFL? With an annual roster turnover and an annual influx of younger talent, who gets to stay? He has.
▪ Approaching your boss on the sideline in a nationally televised game and loudly delivering a message might not be a good career move for most of us. But Adrian Peterson once was great, so maybe he’ll get a break.
Peterson’s Saints looked toothless Monday in their 29-19 loss to Minnesota. The Vikings are Peterson’s former team, which you know he wanted to destroy. Peterson, who gained 18 yards on six carries, looked as harmless as his teammates did. …
▪ Does anybody want to buy 48 bottles of water? I don’t panic. I don’t. I promise. But the bottles were just sitting next to the self-service aisle at Harris-Teeter, and I drink a lot of water so why not. Anyway, I’ll give you a discount. The water is blue and refreshing, and the bottles have a picture of an animal and a waterfall.
