The Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton (1) can start the NFL season 3-0 if they can handle the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday.
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

Week 3 NFL picks: Will it be a 3-0 start for Cam Newton, Panthers?

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

September 20, 2017 9:45 AM

I picked 11 games correctly last week and for the season I’m 20-11. Those are winners; the only game I pick against the spread is my weekly or weakly Lock. A Lock is almost a guarantee, and there are many opportunities early in the season if you can figure out who improved and who faded. Yet I’m a lowly 1-1.

This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:

Los Angeles Rams 3 over SAN FRANCISCO

INDIANAPOLIS 4 over Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA 6 over the New York Giants

Miami 2 over the NEW YORK JETS

Denver 6 over BUFFALO

CAROLINA 6 over New Orleans

Pittsburgh 7 over CHICAGO

Atlanta 3 over DETROIT

Tampa Bay 1 over MINNESOTA

NEW ENGLAND 13 over Houston

Tennessee 1 over Seattle

GREEN BAY 12 over Cincinnati

Kansas City 1 over L.A. CHARGERS

OAKLAND 6 over Washington

ARIZONA 2 over Dallas

This week’s Lock: Baltimore (-3/12) 7 over JACKSONVILLE

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

  Comments  

