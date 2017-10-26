NFL picks for Week 8: Bad news in Cleveland is good news for me – again

I did it again last week. I accurately picked the outcome of the Cleveland Browns game. I’m 7-0 picking the Browns.
I had it rolling. On Thursday I picked the Oakland Raiders to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Oakland’s winning drive was like a cause. We’re doing this, quarterback David Carr said, and the Silver and Black did.
Nobody picked the Raiders. I figured Rotary Clubs would ask me to talk about the pick, the methodology and bravery behind it. But nobody called, and that’s fine. People don’t need to know.
Last week: 10-5
Season: 51-36
Cleveland: 7-0
Lock: San Francisco (plus-6) over Dallas.
I lost, as did the 49ers.
Season: 2-6
The San Francisco pick is the worst pick I have ever been part of, and one of the worst picks ever made by anybody. In my defense, I did not think Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott would play. Still, there is no defense. The 49ers lost by 30.
After losing their opener by 20 to the Carolina Panthers, the 49ers had lost by 3, 2, 3, 3 and 2 points. Obviously they were due. They were due to lose by 30.
This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:
BALTIMORE 2 over Miami
Minnesota 6 over CLEVELAND
Atlanta 2 over N.Y. JETS
TAMPA BAY 3 over Carolina
PHILADELPHIA 11 over San Francisco
NEW ORLEANS 9 over Chicago
NEW ENGLAND 3 over San Diego
Oakland 1 over BUFFALO
CINCINNATI 7 over Indianapolis
SEATTLE 7 over Houston
WASHINGTON 1 over Dallas
Pittsburgh 4 over DETROIT
Lock of the week
KANSAS CITY (minus-7 1/2) 11 over Denver
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
Comments