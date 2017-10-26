Why, oh why, did I think the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) could cover against the Dallas Cowboys?
Why, oh why, did I think the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) could cover against the Dallas Cowboys? Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Why, oh why, did I think the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) could cover against the Dallas Cowboys? Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

NFL picks for Week 8: Bad news in Cleveland is good news for me – again

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

October 26, 2017 8:50 AM

I did it again last week. I accurately picked the outcome of the Cleveland Browns game. I’m 7-0 picking the Browns.

I had it rolling. On Thursday I picked the Oakland Raiders to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Oakland’s winning drive was like a cause. We’re doing this, quarterback David Carr said, and the Silver and Black did.

Nobody picked the Raiders. I figured Rotary Clubs would ask me to talk about the pick, the methodology and bravery behind it. But nobody called, and that’s fine. People don’t need to know.

Last week: 10-5

Season: 51-36

Cleveland: 7-0

Lock: San Francisco (plus-6) over Dallas.

I lost, as did the 49ers.

Season: 2-6

The San Francisco pick is the worst pick I have ever been part of, and one of the worst picks ever made by anybody. In my defense, I did not think Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott would play. Still, there is no defense. The 49ers lost by 30.

After losing their opener by 20 to the Carolina Panthers, the 49ers had lost by 3, 2, 3, 3 and 2 points. Obviously they were due. They were due to lose by 30.

This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:

BALTIMORE 2 over Miami

Minnesota 6 over CLEVELAND

Atlanta 2 over N.Y. JETS

TAMPA BAY 3 over Carolina

PHILADELPHIA 11 over San Francisco

NEW ORLEANS 9 over Chicago

NEW ENGLAND 3 over San Diego

Oakland 1 over BUFFALO

CINCINNATI 7 over Indianapolis

SEATTLE 7 over Houston

WASHINGTON 1 over Dallas

Pittsburgh 4 over DETROIT

Lock of the week

KANSAS CITY (minus-7 1/2) 11 over Denver

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed

    Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed.

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed
UNC grad student defies expectations in and out of the classroom 2:32

UNC grad student defies expectations in and out of the classroom
Prison officer describes her brutal assault while watching the video of it 2:42

Prison officer describes her brutal assault while watching the video of it

View More Video