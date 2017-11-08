Here’s the funny thing about that laptop on the Clemson sideline ...

Veteran, 93, finally gets high school diploma after leaving for WW II

At the start of Wednesday evening's school board meeting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools awarded an honorary high school diploma to Ralph Lee England, a 93-year-old who dropped out of Berryhill High 70 years ago to enlist in WW II. He always told his family after draft and deployment that he regretted not graduating, so just before Veterans Day the district honored him this way.