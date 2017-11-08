The Miami Dolphins, including Maurice Smith (27), will take on the Carolina Panthers in the Week 10 Monday night matchup.
Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

NFL picks for Week 10: Locks stay tight. Will the Browns stay perfectly inept?

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

November 08, 2017 5:30 PM

My Lock of the Week has come through on consecutive weeks. That’s about it for good news on the prognostication front. I’ll take it. If it’s not good enough for you, well, don’t rain on my charade.

Last Week: 8-5

Season: 73-46

Lock: Philadelphia (-9) over Denver.

The Eagles covered, winning 51-23

Season Locks: 4-5

Cleveland: Had a bye.

Picking the Browns this season: 8-0.

This week’s pick, with the home team in CAPS:

Seattle 6 over ARIZONA

Pittsburgh 6 over INDIANAPOLIS

WASHINGTON 4 over Minnesota

JACKSONVILLE 4 over Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans 3 over BUFFALO

CHICAGO 3 over Green Bay

TENNESSEE 7 over Cincinnati

New York Jets 3 over TAMPA BAY

DETROIT 9 over Cleveland

New York Giants 1 over SAN FRANCISCO

ATLANTA 2 over Dallas

New England 8 over DENVER

CAROLINA 9 over Miami

Lock of the Week

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-11½) over Houston

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

