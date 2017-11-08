NFL picks for Week 10: Locks stay tight. Will the Browns stay perfectly inept?

My Lock of the Week has come through on consecutive weeks. That’s about it for good news on the prognostication front. I’ll take it. If it’s not good enough for you, well, don’t rain on my charade.
Last Week: 8-5
Season: 73-46
Lock: Philadelphia (-9) over Denver.
The Eagles covered, winning 51-23
Season Locks: 4-5
Cleveland: Had a bye.
Picking the Browns this season: 8-0.
This week’s pick, with the home team in CAPS:
Seattle 6 over ARIZONA
Pittsburgh 6 over INDIANAPOLIS
WASHINGTON 4 over Minnesota
JACKSONVILLE 4 over Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans 3 over BUFFALO
CHICAGO 3 over Green Bay
TENNESSEE 7 over Cincinnati
New York Jets 3 over TAMPA BAY
DETROIT 9 over Cleveland
New York Giants 1 over SAN FRANCISCO
ATLANTA 2 over Dallas
New England 8 over DENVER
CAROLINA 9 over Miami
Lock of the Week
LOS ANGELES RAMS (-11½) over Houston
