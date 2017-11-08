NFL end-zone celebrations: Act like you’ve been there? Or create something memorable?

2:04 Panthers Cam Newton says he's trying to be best football player he can be Pause

0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

1:09 Panthers QB Cam Newton compliments the Carolina defense

1:36 Cam Newton wants Panthers fans help for 'Monday Night Football'

2:01 Cam Newton: Playing on 'Monday Night Football' is every kid's dream

2:22 Dancer Davian Robinson believes disability fuels art

6:27 Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach