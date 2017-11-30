Week 13 NFL picks: Dallas over L.A. Chargers in Week 12? Wrong again, Cowboy

Why does Tom Sorensen ever trust the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott (4)? Even Tom can’t explain.
Week 13 NFL picks

November 30, 2017

For reasons unknown, I continue to pick the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve lost three straight, and in those games they’ve averaged 7.3 points and lost by an average of 23.3 points. Yet I picked them to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Thanksgiving.

Other than Dallas, however, almost all the teams that were supposed to win last week did.

Last Week: 13-3

Season: 109-85

Lock of the Week: I picked the Philadelphia Eagles (minus-13½) to cover against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles beat the Bears 31-3.

Season: My Locks are 6-6. After a terrible start, I’ve won four of five.

This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:

GREEN BAY 2 over Tampa Bay

ATLANTA 2 over Minnesota

CHICAGO 1 over San Francisco

BALTIMORE 3 over Detroit

MIAMI 2 over Denver

JACKSONVILLE 6 over Indianapolis

TENNESSEE 4 over Houston

NEW YORK JETS 2 over Kansas City

NEW ENGLAND 6 over Buffalo

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 9 over Cleveland

NEW ORLEANS 3 over Carolina

OAKLAND 8 over New York Giants

Los Angeles Rams 6 over ARIZONA

Philadelphia 3 over SEATTLE

Pittsburgh 6 over CINCINNATI

Lock of the Week: Washington (plus-1 1/2) over DALLAS

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

