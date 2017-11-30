Week 13 NFL picks: Dallas over L.A. Chargers in Week 12? Wrong again, Cowboy

For reasons unknown, I continue to pick the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve lost three straight, and in those games they’ve averaged 7.3 points and lost by an average of 23.3 points. Yet I picked them to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Thanksgiving.
Other than Dallas, however, almost all the teams that were supposed to win last week did.
Last Week: 13-3
Season: 109-85
Lock of the Week: I picked the Philadelphia Eagles (minus-13½) to cover against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles beat the Bears 31-3.
Season: My Locks are 6-6. After a terrible start, I’ve won four of five.
This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:
GREEN BAY 2 over Tampa Bay
ATLANTA 2 over Minnesota
CHICAGO 1 over San Francisco
BALTIMORE 3 over Detroit
MIAMI 2 over Denver
JACKSONVILLE 6 over Indianapolis
TENNESSEE 4 over Houston
NEW YORK JETS 2 over Kansas City
NEW ENGLAND 6 over Buffalo
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 9 over Cleveland
NEW ORLEANS 3 over Carolina
OAKLAND 8 over New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams 6 over ARIZONA
Philadelphia 3 over SEATTLE
Pittsburgh 6 over CINCINNATI
Lock of the Week: Washington (plus-1 1/2) over DALLAS
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
