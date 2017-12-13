I’ve had success by picking the league’s elite teams to cover. I’d been on a great streak. I promise. But the Patriots neither covered nor won.
I’ve had success by picking the league’s elite teams to cover. I’d been on a great streak. I promise. But the Patriots neither covered nor won. Lynne Sladky AP
I’ve had success by picking the league’s elite teams to cover. I’d been on a great streak. I promise. But the Patriots neither covered nor won. Lynne Sladky AP
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

Week 15 NFL picks: The horror and the shame ...

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

December 13, 2017 05:28 PM

My dog would have made better NFL picks than I did last week. Greyhounds are accustomed to finding an edge. I went a horrendous 5-11.

For the season, I’m 121-87.

My Lock of the Week was New England. I’ve had success by picking the league’s elite teams to cover. I’d been on a great streak. I promise. But the Patriots neither covered nor won.

Season Locks: 6-8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:

Denver 2 over INDIANAPOLIS

DETROIT 7 over Chicago

Los Angeles Chargers 2 over KANSAS CITY

Philadelphia 6 over NEW YORK GIANTS

Baltimore 4 over CLEVELAND

WASHINGTON 6 over Arizona

NEW ORLEANS 11 over New York Jets

CAROLINA 4 over Green Bay

BUFFALO 3 over Miami

JACKSONVILLE 8 over Houston

SEATTLE 1 over Los Angeles Rams

New England 2 over PITTSBURGH

OAKLAND 3 over Dallas

ATLANTA 4 over TAMPA BAY

SAN FRANCISCO 3 over Tennessee

Lock of the Week: MINNESOTA (-10 ½) 16 over Cincinnati

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cam Newton on the spark behind his diversity initiative for middle school students.

    Cam Newton on the spark behind his diversity initiative for middle school students.

Cam Newton on the spark behind his diversity initiative for middle school students.

Cam Newton on the spark behind his diversity initiative for middle school students. 0:55

Cam Newton on the spark behind his diversity initiative for middle school students.
Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays 1:36

Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays

The annual Geminid meteor shower has arrived 0:52

The annual Geminid meteor shower has arrived

View More Video