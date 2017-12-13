Week 15 NFL picks: The horror and the shame ...

My dog would have made better NFL picks than I did last week. Greyhounds are accustomed to finding an edge. I went a horrendous 5-11.
For the season, I’m 121-87.
My Lock of the Week was New England. I’ve had success by picking the league’s elite teams to cover. I’d been on a great streak. I promise. But the Patriots neither covered nor won.
Season Locks: 6-8.
This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:
Denver 2 over INDIANAPOLIS
DETROIT 7 over Chicago
Los Angeles Chargers 2 over KANSAS CITY
Philadelphia 6 over NEW YORK GIANTS
Baltimore 4 over CLEVELAND
WASHINGTON 6 over Arizona
NEW ORLEANS 11 over New York Jets
CAROLINA 4 over Green Bay
BUFFALO 3 over Miami
JACKSONVILLE 8 over Houston
SEATTLE 1 over Los Angeles Rams
New England 2 over PITTSBURGH
OAKLAND 3 over Dallas
ATLANTA 4 over TAMPA BAY
SAN FRANCISCO 3 over Tennessee
Lock of the Week: MINNESOTA (-10 ½) 16 over Cincinnati
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
