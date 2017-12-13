Snow, like socialism, an equalizer. But when you come in from the cold ...

I like the idea of snow. I like it on TV and out my window. But I don’t like it. I grew up in Minneapolis ... and I’ve had enough. On Sunday, though, I badly missed it.
If you grew up in the Midwest or Northeast or Buffalo, watching the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 Sunday brought back memories, all of them good.
As a kid and probably as an adult, you played football in the snow. Touch or tackle, it didn’t matter. When you went down to the ground you’d get cold and wet, but there was a cushion. Then you’d stand up and do it again.
Between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday 8 inches of snow fell on Buffalo's New Era Field. From morning until night about 16 inches of snow fell. The Bills estimate they removed more than 95,000 square feet of snow from noon Friday until Sunday night. That includes the stadium, bleachers, parking lots and everywhere else. And as fans cheered, some removed their shirts.
When fans left after Buffalo’s overtime victory, how could they tell which car was theirs? It was like socialism. We all drive the same car, comrade. Buried under snow, a 2017 Mercedes looks no different than a 1983 Dodge Colt.
In deep snow, nobody is fast (except Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy, who in overtime scored the winning touchdown). In deep snow, nobody has lots of moves. You just go and try to stay upright. I ripped up my left knee in a snow game in college and spent time in a hospital. And I still miss snow football.
You just played and went home shivering and laughed ... because how could you not? And if you were at New Era Field Sunday, you're still talking about it. And you probably are laughing about it, too.
The Miami Dolphins play the Bills in Buffalo Sunday. Snow is not forecast. But it’s mid-December in Buffalo. We can hope.
