Week 17 NFL picks: Can Panthers close out season with a win at Falcons?

More Videos 2:11 What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? Pause 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:50 What is a liquified natural gas heat exchanger? 2:37 Misfits and no names fill Panthers receiving corps 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:10 Charlotte Then and Now 2:22 Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference 0:57 Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 1:03 Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com