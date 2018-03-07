He once fought for heavyweight title. Now this CEO doesn’t keep up with boxing.

Calvin Brock represented the U.S. in the 2000 Olympic games, fighting as the team’s super heavyweight. As a professional, he won his first 29 heavyweight fights. In 2006, he fought Wladimir Klitschko, who held every worthwhile title, in Madison Square Garden. Winner gets to be heavyweight champ. Klitschko stopped Brock in the seventh round.
It was compelling, a Charlotte native and UNC Charlotte graduate (business administration and finance management) fighting in Madison Square Garden, one of the famed boxing buildings in the world.
Brock fought three more times, winning twice before losing to undefeated Eddie Chambers in 2007 by split decision. He didn’t want to quit, but an injury to his right eye compelled him to.
Brock is now 43 and the father of two children, aged eight and four. Curious about what he's doing, we talked.
What he’s not doing is keeping up with boxing.
“I don’t follow it anymore,” he said. “I don’t get Showtime or HBO. Boxing comes on too late. I go to bed not long after the kids do.”
If you don’t get Showtime or HBO, you can’t follow boxing.
Brock has seen other athletes fail to adjust to life after sports. Whether you play on a field, on a court or in a ring, you commit. Your vocation dictates your schedule. To prepare for Klitschko, Brock trained in Charlotte and then in a camp in rural Pennsylvania. His schedule: Train, study, spar, train, study, spar and train.
“You have to have something to replace that,” Brock says. “I have that.”
He is the CEO of Jack and Landlords, a company he founded in 2012. The company works with credible landlords and tenants. It enables tenants to avoid damage deposits while protecting landlords. For more information, go to jackandlandlords.com.
Brock also works in commercial roofing.
Man, you go up there and work?
Brock laughs.
“I don’t even have a truck and a ladder,” he says.
He’s management. Get in the ring with Klitschko, a very good and very underrated heavyweight, in Madison Square Garden and you’ve had enough high-wire thrills.
