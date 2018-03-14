What would Villanova’s Jay Wright, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo do with Grayson Allen, right?
What would Villanova’s Jay Wright, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo do with Grayson Allen, right? Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
What would Villanova’s Jay Wright, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo do with Grayson Allen, right? Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

Here are two questions about Duke’s Grayson Allen, beginning with this Devil’s name

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

March 14, 2018 08:17 PM

If somebody asks if Duke’s Grayson Allen is a dirty player, that’s not a legitimate question. Of course, Allen is dirty. The question is, how dirty?

It was amusing to watch people scramble to defend Allen after he stuck his butt out and knocked down North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks in an ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal. Officials were not among them. They called Allen, appropriately, for a flagrant 1 foul.

During an interview with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Charles Barkley defended Allen. And I love Barkley, despite the Selection Sunday Show. A lot of people want to be liked by Krzyzewski.

Allen, a senior guard, has a history of tripping opponents. If you’re on a court with Allen, the safest place to be is facing him. If you beat him, he might inadvertently stick out his foot, again, and trip you.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I’m not a Tar Heel forever guy. I have un-Tar Heel forever guy cred. I’ve never bought into the Duke as villains theory. Look at the names of Blue Devils alleged villains past – Steve Wojciechowski, J.J. Redick, Greg Paulus, Christian Laettner. I never thought Wojciechowski, Redick or Paulus were bad guys.

Allen averages 15.7 points, second highest in his four seasons with the Blue Devils, and 1.7 assists, his best. He shoots 42.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Two legitimate questions: Would Grayson Allen be as dirty if his first name conveyed less entitlement and he was Ralph or Stan or Ed? And what would other elite coaches do with him?

What would Villanova’s Jay Wright, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo do with Allen? Would they bench him? Lecture him? Ground him?

Would they tell him he can’t play unless he keeps his butt and feet to himself?

GraysonAllenUNC
Would Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) be as dirty if his first name conveyed less entitlement and he was Ralph or Stan or Ed?
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Krzyzewski suspended Allen in 2016 after a blatant trip of Elon guard Steven Santa Ana, who had beaten Allen with a spin move. That followed Allen’s tripping episodes against Florida State and Louisville.

After the Santa Ana trip, Krzyzewski suspended Allen for one game. If he hadn’t, the ACC would have suspended Allen, perhaps for more than a game.

Allen is 6-5, comfortable with the ball, and works hard to defend. Even with the star freshmen on the roster, he’s willing to take tough shots.

But the toughest shots he takes are at opponents when they’re looking the other way.

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Whitewater Middle students march against gun violence

View More Video