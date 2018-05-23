When NBA superstar LeBron James retires, here’s what we’ll say.

Last week I compared LeBron James to Michael Jordan. I said the call was tough but, after watching old film of Michael, gave him a slight edge.
I heard from readers that can’t stand LeBron. One guy called him LeBum. People sometimes come up with a term so clever that you can’t believe they’re even human. LeBum – how do they do that? That right there is the evolution of the species.
I don’t understand the LeBron contempt. The man is unselfish. When the sport’s best player, and arguably the best of all time, willingly gives up the ball, lesser players, which is to say everybody, ought to feel compelled to look for teammates. That’s one of the qualities that makes the Golden State Warriors great.
LeBron turned professional in 2003. How long ago was 2003? It was so long ago that Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam, Lance Armstrong won his fifth Tour de France (and was praised for it), and Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected governor of California.
I don’t like to think of a LeBron-free league. When it happens, a big man that passes like a point guard will make a terrific feed and we’ll say, “Heck of a pass. But he’s no LeBron.” …
▪ Josh Norman, the former Carolina Panthers cornerback who now plays forWashington, made the three-team finals of “Dancing with the Stars” but didn’t win. I like Norman. But I missed the show Monday because I forgot it was on. Next time, Josh. …
▪ The first test of the new Charlotte Hornets’ regime is less than a month away. The NBA draft is June 21 in Brooklyn.
The Hornets draft 11th. If the draft goes as predicted, which it won’t, I’d like to see them take Alabama point guard Collin Sexton – unless Villanova small forward-guard Mikal Bridges is available. If Bridges slides to 11, he’d be my pick.
Not trying to be cheap. But if a 7-foot guy from the Big Ten were available, my advice would be, DON’T TAKE HIM. And I attended a Big Ten school. But, just, no.
