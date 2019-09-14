UNC student says she found hidden Silent Sam statue, but the university won’t confirm

The rise and fall of Silent Sam Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters.

The remains of Confederate monument Silent Sam have been in hiding since protesters tore down the statue on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus last summer. Now, a UNC student reporter says she found them covered in tarps at a storage area in Chapel Hill.

Charlotte Ix, a student reporter with UNC’s student radio program Carolina Connection, thinks she’s discovered the secret location of the monument’s statue, stone pedestal and base.

Ix and her roommate went to a UNC storage yard off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Chapel Hill last spring, Carolina Connection reported. It was dark, and she said could only see a “shady figure covered in a tarp” on the other side of an opaque, barbed-wire fence.

Ix went back to the site last week during the day and a got clear view by standing on top of a trash can, she said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She saw a “large, metal figure covered with a brown tarp. It appeared to be the Silent Sam statue lying on its back with its rifle pointed towards the sky,” Ix said in her story.

Ix said she also saw something wrapped in a blue tarp that matched the size of the pedestal that the soldier was mounted on.

A student reporter for Carolina Connection found objects that appear to be pieces of the Silent Sam Confederate monument concealed under tarps at a UNC storage area in Chapel Hill. Charlotte Ix Provided by Carolina Connection

When Ix asked UNC officials for confirmation, she said UNC-Chapel Hill Director of Media Relations Joanne Peters Denny told her in an email, “I am unable to identify what is in the photo.”

Then, Ix went back to the location and said she saw a police officer guarding the area.

UNC has not disclosed the location of the Silent Sam statue or the monument’s base location. Peters Denny told the News & Observer Saturday the university can not share the location for security reasons.

The fate of Silent Sam is still in question as a committee of five members of the UNC System Board of Governors are working on finding a solution with UNC-Chapel Hill trustees and senior leadership. Their deadline for a proposal was set for March 2019, but it’s been extended indefinitely.

Campus groups at UNC Chapel Hill have called for the removal of the Confederate monument known as ‘Silent Sam’ Herald-Sun file photo

Some people have argued it should be returned to its original spot in McCorkle Place, where it stood for more than 100 years. Others, including UNC interim president Kevin Guskiewicz, say the Confederate monument doesn’t belong on campus.

In August, UNC System spokesman Jason Tyson said the group is still working with the university on different options and they don’t know if the issue will be resolved before or at the next Board of Governors meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20.