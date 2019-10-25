Search for missing RDU plane began with more than 5,000 acres of trees and darkness

In the hours after a small plane went missing over Umstead State Park on Sunday evening, the search was mostly carried out by firefighters, police officers and other rescuers walking through dark forest with flashlights, compasses and, in the case of Keith Wilder, a phone app that tells him where he is when he’s hunting.

Wilder, a battalion chief with the Raleigh Fire Department, was among the first wave to respond to the call that went out shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday — an Alert 3, indicating a plane had crashed at or near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

They went to a staging area established by the RDU Fire-Rescue Department, where Graylyn Drive enters the north side of the park off Ebenezer Church Road. In front of them was more than 5,000 acres of trees and darkness.

“At that point, they’re pretty confident there’s a plane down,” Wilder said. “But they don’t know where it’s at. And it’s a big place.”

Wilder had arrived in an SUV, and he was among those who drove down the wide, unpaved Graylyn multi-use trail until it met the Reedy Creek Trail. Reedy Creek runs through the heart of the park under the approach path for Runway 32, where the single-engine Piper PA-32 had been cleared to land.

Wilder drove the Reedy Creek Trail in both directions, looking for any signs of the plane in the woods, but it became clear to him and others that the search would have to continue on foot.

Wilder said RDU rescuers carried devices that can pick up an emergency beacon from a downed plane but did not find a signal. Overhead, a State Highway Patrol helicopter flew with a thermal camera that’s able to detect heat from an engine or even a person on the ground, but Wilder thinks the trees got in the way.

“That thing is dependent on line of sight,” he said. “It’s not an X-ray where it can go through the foliage.”

The control tower at RDU was able to tell rescuers where it had lost radar contact with the plane, roughly two miles southeast of Runway 32. That provided a starting point.

Someone, Wilder’s not sure who, then texted him a park map with a straight line extended two miles from the runway. He and eight other firefighters and EMS workers would start at the end of that line and walk through the woods back toward the runway.

This was mostly mature forest, Wilder said, with a high canopy and open space underneath where you could see as far as 200 feet. That allowed his team to fan out in a line, 100 to 150 yards across, without losing sight of each other’s flashlights. Other teams were doing the same thing in long, narrow grids parallel to Wilder’s group.

Wilder tried to stick to the center line, using a compass to guide the way. When a downed tree, ravine or rock outcropping forced him off his path, he turned to the app he uses when he hunts. He was able to add the line to the app, which also showed his location with a blue dot. When he strayed, the dot helped him work his way back to the line, where he used the compass to resume the slow march through the dark toward the runway.

After two hours, the group had gone nearly 2,000 yards and began to see flashlights coming toward them, Wilder said. A group of Raleigh police officers had started at the end of the runway and were following the same straight line into the park.

Wilder later calculated that his group had covered about 57 acres. They had followed the approach path for the runway, the most obvious place to look for a plane coming in for a landing.

“If he’s not here, why isn’t he here, and which way did he go?” Wilder said. “And if he turned, at what point did he turn?

“At that point, you really become more dependent on the sunlight.”

By this time, it was about 1 a.m. Wilder’s group was being relieved. An hour later, the search was suspended for the night.

The benefit of daylight

Raleigh Battalion Chief Chris Gibbons was called in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday and put in charge of coordinating the resumed ground search. Dozens of people would be involved, from several agencies, including the Raleigh, RDU, Durham Highway and New Hope fire departments, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and EMS and the State Highway Patrol. Park rangers, with their knowledge of the terrain, would be invaluable, Gibbons said.

The searchers would go over the same long grids that the teams had covered the night before, but with the benefit of daylight, Gibbons said. Before they got started, a drone from the Wake Forest Fire Department with visual and infrared cameras was launched. But like the helicopter the night before, it did not turn up any evidence of the plane.

In the end, it took only a few minutes to find it, Gibbons said. Members of Raleigh Engine 11, based in the Brentwood neighborhood, came across pieces of the plane, he said, then quickly saw the wreckage. One of the Piper’s wings was lodged in a tree, but the rest of the plane was on the ground.

The plane was found near a cemetery off the Reedy Creek Trail, near the grid that Wilder’s team had searched the night before. The site, about a mile and a half short of the runway, would have been extremely difficult to find in the dark, Gibbons said.

“It was just very thick, dense with trees, old growth. A lot of ground cover,” he said. “It was just a thick area. It was not close to any of the paths, so it was not easy to get to.”

Gibbons, who coordinated the search from the park visitors center, doesn’t know whether the pilot, Harvey Partridge, and his wife, Patricia, of Terra Ceia, Florida, near St. Petersburg, were still in the plane, but he knows it was quickly apparent they were dead. There was no call for EMS.

Gibbons and Wilder both said searchers had hoped for better.

“An airplane crash, lots of times, does not have a good outcome, but that doesn’t detract from our desire to want to get to that crash site as quickly as possible and render aid,” Wilder said. “Ultimately that’s what really drove all searchers and responders that night, just as it does on most any call.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash. The independent federal agency is expected to issue a preliminary report outlining the facts around the crash sometime next week, but a final report identifying the likely cause won’t be available for a year or more.