10 don’t-miss spots for your Queen’s Feast itinerary, by county

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Sure, it’s not Christmas— but it’s the next best thing. Charlotte will welcome its semi-annual Queen’s Feast, aka Charlotte Restaurant week, July 19-28.

This event is one of the best ways to experience some of the area’s fine dining establishments for a fraction of the usual cost. With over 135 restaurants to choose from across 10 counties, it is something you’ll want to plan for.

While the options on where to go are almost endless, we decided to give you a selection in each participating county that you shouldn’t miss. Be sure to make reservations as soon as you can to ensure you get a table.

Cabarrus County

48 Union Street South, Concord

Cost: $35 per person

Menu

Salad or soup (select one)

House salad — fresh mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato and red onion served with choice of dressing.

Caesar salad — fresh Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Pecorino Romano and seasoned croutons.

Cup of tomato basil soup — garnished with Pecorino Romano.

Cup of loaded potato soup — garnished with cheddar, crumbled bacon and chives.

Starters (select one)

Fried green tomatoes — green tomato slices lightly battered, fried and topped with crawfish Cajun cream sauce.

Crab fritters — our famous crab cake mix formed into ball portions and fried, served over wasabi soy sauce.

Spinach and artichoke dip — house-made and served with tri-colored tortilla chips.

Bleu cheese chips — in-house fried potato chips topped with blue cheese cream sauce, then more crumbled bleu cheese and melted in the oven.

Entree (select one)

New York Strip — 12 oz. Choice Iowa beef New York strip steak seasoned to perfection and cooked to temperature of your liking, served with a choice of starch and vegetable de jour.

Pork Calvados -— grilled pork medallions, glazed with a brandy apple cream sauce, served with a sweet pepper and tomato risotto and vegetable du jour.

Pepper or Sesame Seared Tuna — finished with wasabi soy sauce, served with vegetable de jour and choice of starch.

Cedar Plank Grilled Salmon -— salmon fillet grilled on a cedar plank, topped with choice of caper dill, wasabi soy or Cajun cream sauce, and served with vegetable de jour and choice of starch.

Tuscan Chicken — two chicken breasts coated in a Parmesan cheese crust, sauteed in olive oil and finished with white wine, served over fettuccine alfredo.

Tortellini Pasta Primavera — fresh sauteed vegetables set atop a bowl of cheese-filled tortellini, tossed in Alfredo sauce and garnished with Pecorino Romano.

Dessert (select one)

Strawberry Cobbler — served with vanilla ice cream.

Lemon Icebox Cake — served with whipped cream.

Funnel Cake Fries — dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm chocolate dipping sauce and whipped cream

Note: The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday, so plan around that.

Catawba County

1410 Fourth Street Drive NW, Hickory

Courtesy of FOURK

Cost: $30 per person

Menu

Starters (select one)

Lobster Rangoon Dip — tender lobster, sweet and spicy cream cheese sauce with crispy wontons.

“Blended” Salmon-Shiitake Mushroom Bites — with cilantro and sweet chili-Kewpie mayonnaise.

Bibb Lettuce — with miso-tahini Green Goddess dressing, puffed faro and heirloom grape tomatoes.

Chilled Tomato Consommé — with cucumber, nasturtium pesto, crab meat and a sea salt cracker.

Entree (select one)

Grilled Steak — with mashed potatoes, broccolini and Bourbon-glazed mushrooms.

Roasted Heritage Duroc Pork Loin — with smashed fingerling potatoes, sautéed corn with FOURK garden cilantro and Creole cream sauce.

New England Cod — with preserved lemon, chorizo, roasted eggplant and ras al hanout-spiced rice.

Tomato-Parmesan “Crusted” Chicken Breast — with warm balsamic-tomato vinaigrette, wilted bearded farmer arugula and buttery-soft polenta.

Ratatouille Risotto — with Carnaroli rice, aged Parmesan cheese and creamery butter.

Dessert (select one)

Flourless Chocolate Torte — with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.

Brown Butter Pound Cake — with grilled peaches and almond whipped cream.

Malted Belgian Waffle — with vanilla bean gelato, summer berries and a gaufrette cookie.

Gaston County

129 1/2 Main St., McAdenville

CharlotteFive archives<br>McAdenville Table Market

Cost: $30 per person

Menu

Starters (select one)

Crisp Basil, Fresh Tomatoes and Flavorful Garlic — served with toast points.

Mixed Greens — topped with blueberries, goat cheese and candied pecans.

Entree (select one)

Coffee-Rubbed 6 oz. Filet Mignon — topped with Cajun butter and served with roasted potatoes.

Blackened Salmon — topped with a tangy cilantro-sriracha drizzle over saffron rice.

Ranch-Encrusted Chicken Breast — over garlic rice.

Dessert (select one)

Flourless Chocolate Cake — with berry compote.

House-Made Banana Pudding — topped with whipped cream and vanilla cookie crumble.

Iredell County

205 Golf Course Drive, Mooresville

Courtesy of On The Nines

Cost: $35 per person

Menu

Starters (select one)

Shrimp Provencal — Gulf shrimp, capers, lemon and white wine with grilled baguettes.

Truffled Deviled Eggs — black truffles, crispy shallots.

Duck Confit Spring Rolls — duck confit, shiitakes, plum sauce and Dijon mustard.

Baby Beets and Arugula — raspberry pickled beets, pistachio-crusted goat cheese, golden raisins and baby arugula tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette.

Lobster Bisque — crème fraiche, tempura lobster

Entree (select one)

Braised Black Angus Short Rib — wild mushroom Anson mill grits and charred asparagus.

Cornbread-Stuffed Pork Chop — red-eye gravy and creamed collard greens.

Grilled Scallops — corn and crab risotto with lemongrass beurre blanc.

Charleston-Style Shrimp and Grits — Carolina shrimp, tasso ham cream sauce and white cheddar grits.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi — grilled asparagus, morel mushrooms, brown butter and sage.

Dessert (select one)

Buttermilk Chocolate Cake — strawberry coulis and cold milk shooter.

Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding — vanilla bean ice cream and butterscotch.

Strawberry Shortcake — white chocolate sauce.

Lancaster County

9662 Redstone Drive, Indian Land

Cost: $35 per person

Menu

Starters (select one)

She Crab Soup — fresh crab with heavy cream, topped with sherry.

Kale Salad — chopped kale, Parmesan, Craisins and sliced almonds, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad — chopped greens, tomatoes, cucumber, feta, almonds and Craisins, with a choice of dressing.

Shrimp Cocktail — three tiger shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce.

Entrée (select one)

Tenderloin Filet Medallions — twin filet medallions served with garlic smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli, topped with a mushroom demi-glace.

Honey-Glazed Salmon Fillet — pan-seared salmon fillet served with sweet potato puffs and steamed asparagus.

Chicken Florentine — boneless chicken medallions served with creamed spinach, mushroom risotto and steamed broccoli.

Dessert (select one)

Chocolate Layer Cake or Coconut Cream Cake

Lincoln County

121-A Cross Center Road, Denver

Cost: $35 per person

Menu

Starters (select one)

Lobster Cappuccino — finished with sherry cream.

Shrimp N’ Grits — Cajun cream, stone ground grits.

Baby Back Ribs — four-bone Danish ribs with barbecue sauce.

Garden Salad — mixed greens, cucumber, carrots and croutons.

Entree (select one)

Note: All entrees are served with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Prime Rib — 12 oz. Queen’s Cut, with a garlic and herb rub.

Seared Tuna — vegetable saute, soy-ginger and Chinese mustard.

Crab Cakes — two lump crab cakes with lemon-mustard remoulade.

Chicken Marsala — breast of chicken pan-seared, mushrooms with a Marsala reduction.

Dessert (select one)

Chocolate Cake — chocolate mousse with buttercream frosting.

Bread Pudding — pecans, crème anglaise and Bourbon caramel.

Mecklenburg County

230 N. College St., Charlotte

Courtesy of Forchetta

Cost: $35 person

Menu

Starters (select one)

Vongole — clams, sweet Italian sausage, escarole, fried hash browns.

Calamari Famosi — infamous fried calamari and jalapeño honey citrus butter.

Elk Meatballs — saffron aurora sauce, ricotta salata and pine nuts.

Gnocchi Siciliana — pomodoro, eggplant, smoked mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Polpo alla Griglia — octopus, grilled peaches, cannellini beans, celery leaves and sherry emulsion.

Insalata Romana — grilled romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, baked Parmesan crisp and anchovies.

Panzanella — cherry heirloom tomatoes, toasted bread, red onion, Siano Stracciatella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs and crispy capers.

Entree (select one)

Note: All pastas are made fresh in-house. Ask your server for gluten-free options.

Agnello — grilled lamb T-Bone, roasted Cipollini onions, broccoli rabe and a sun-dried tomato demo-glaze.

Anatra (gluten-free) — seared duck breast, strawberry balsamic vinegar, farro risotto, wilted spinach and a cherry emulsion.

Veal osso bucco — braised veal shank, baby carrots and polenta fries with a braising sauce.

Branzino Livornese — Italian seabass, cherry tomatoes, capers, olives, potatoes, green beans and grilled bread.

Pappardelle — rabbit Genovese, shaved Pecorino Romano and truffle oil.

Squid Ink Fettucine — lobster, asparagus cream sauce and toasted breadcrumbs.

Casarecce Carbonara — caramelized onion, pancetta, black pepper, egg cream sauce and Pecorino Romano.

Bistecca ($10 supplement) — CAB 14 oz. grilled bone-in New York strip steak, Urban Farm mushroom ragu, grilled asparagus, onion rings and a Barolo red wine reduction.

Dessert (select one)

Tiramisu — espresso-soaked ladyfingers, house-made mascarpone cream and cocoa powder.

Flourless Chocolate Cake (gluten-free) — rich, dense chocolate cake, bacon brittle and peanut butter biscotti.

Chocolate Risotto — creamy, chocolatey, decadent: Our take on rice pudding, served with sugar-dusted puff pastry twists.

Rowan County

486 John Morgan Road, Gold Hill

Cost: $35 per person

Menu

Note: Each course is paired with a tasting of wine from the vineyards. This is a set menu, versus options for each course.

First course

Brie Cheese & Spiced Black Walnut Quesadilla — topped with Asian Pear and kiwi salsa.

Wine pairing: 2015 barrel-aged Chardonnay

Second course

Pickled Shrimp, Fennel & Watermelon Rind Salad

Wine pairing: 2016 Seyval Blanc

Third course

Wagyu Beef Sliders with a Peppadew Pepper Sauce — topped with crispy arugula and fried quail egg alongside pommes frits with white truffle pimento cheese aioli.

Wine Pairing: 2012 Sangiovese

Fourth course

Lemon Blueberry Mascarpone Cake

Wine pairing: Sweet Side (a blend of Sangiovese, Chambourcin and blueberry)

Union County

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

Cost: $30 per person

Menu

Note: includes one selection of draft beer, a glass of house wine or a non-alcoholic beverage

Starters (select one)

Millionaire’s Bacon — three pieces of thick-cut bacon candied with brown sugar and a touch of cayenne, served with a deviled egg.

Mac & Cheese Bites — our house-made mac and cheese stuffed with diced jalapeños, hand breaded and fried, and served with Cajun ranch.

House Salad — mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, Cheddar and croutons.

Caesar Salad -— Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and house-made Caesar dressing.

Entree (select one)

Sliced Steak — two tender steaks served with asparagus and mashed potatoes and a chimichurri sauce.

Salmon — grilled or blackened, with asparagus and yellow rice.

Crab Cakes — two house-made crab cakes with a remoulade sauce on a bed of corn relish and a side of mashed potatoes.

Trail House Pasta — blackened chicken, roasted vegetables and Cajun cream sauce. (For a vegetarian option, request no chicken.)

Dessert (select one)

Mason Jar Desserts — scratch-made desserts served in a mason jar. Selection varies daily but may include cheesecake, key lime pie, Boston cream pie, Black Forest cake, lemon cream with strawberries, and more.

York County

1310 Broadcloth Street, Suite 101, Fort Mill

Courtesy of Napa at Kingsley

Cost: $35

Menu

Starters (select one)

Blackened Crab Orecchiette & Cheese — béchamel and blackened butter-poached crab with white cheddar and Parmesan.

Fried Calamari — with hot cherry peppers and jalapeño aioli.

Shrimp with Lemon Gnocchi — baby heirloom tomatoes with arugula, preserved lemon butter and white wine.

Meatballs — mozzarella-stuffed with crispy polenta cakes, pomodoro, walnut basil pesto, Parmesan and purple basil.

Caesar — Romaine hearts, heirloom tomatoes, preserved lemon butter croutons, avocado and Parmesan with Piave Vecchio.

Caprese (gluten-free, vegetarian)— heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, walnut basil pesto and vincotto.

Soup of the Day — house-made with local, fresh ingredients.

Entree (select one)

Pan-Seared U10 Scallops (gluten-free) — spiced charred corn polenta, roasted Calabrian chiles, grilled okra and sweet corn relish.

Hanger Steak (gluten-free) — heirloom fingerlings and tomatoes, caramelized onions, walnut basil pesto and a veal demi-glace.

Grilled Wild Salmon (gluten-free) — sautéed summer squash, bok choy, heirloom tomatoes, trout roe and a saffron vin blanc.

Bone-In Pork Chop — walnut and herb couscous with Carolina peach chutney.

Stuffed Chicken — prosciutto- and mozzarella-stuffed chicken breast, walnut basil pesto and tomato orecchiette.

Périgord Truffle Fettuccine (vegetarian) — English peas, wild mushrooms, herbs, white wine cream sauce and shaved Parmesan.

Dessert (select one)

S’Mores Bar — graham crackers, chocolate sponge cake, house-made fluff and salted caramel ganache.

Peach Galette — blackberry ice cream, Bourbon caramel andspiced candied pecans.

White Chocolate Cheesecake — shortbread crust, raspberry compote and orange glaze.