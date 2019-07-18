Sleep in: 29 places to get a late breakfast this weekend

Courtesy of Tupelo Honey

From birthday parties to weddings, it’s nearly impossible to spend a Friday or Saturday evening inside during the summer — even if that means sacrificing early morning activities the next day.

Charlotte welcomed Denver-based Snooze eatery with open arms in anticipation of a space that serves breakfast items from open to close. This concept has long been popular in the Queen City, proven by an additional 27 restaurants that offer late breakfast and brunch selections on their menus.

Gone are the days where you’ll need to sacrifice a stack of hot cakes for a late night out. These spots let you have your (pan)cake, and eat it, too.

204 N. Tryon St.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Order: Chicken & Waffles (buttermilk-breaded chicken breast stacked with cast iron waffles, apple compote, hot maple syrup and your choice of side)



Cost: $13

16637 Lancaster Hwy.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Order: Carrot Cake Pancakes with Cream Cheese Icing



Cost: $9.45

100 Huntersville-Concord Rd.

Courtesy of Cafe 100 Picasa

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Order: Greek Frittata (onions, tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese, all scrambled with eggs)



Cost: $8.95

6700 Fairview Rd.

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Order: Benedict Monte (croissant, smoked ham, two eggs, tomatoes, asparagus and hollandaise)



Cost: $15

4001 Yancey Rd.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Order: Pancake Tacos: fluffy pancakes filled with house bacon and scrambled eggs with spiced maple syrup to dip)



Cost: three for $9

8001 Old Statesville Rd.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 5:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Order: Breakfast Special: 2 eggs with meat and coffee



Cost: $4.50

2007 Commonwealth Ave.; 235 W. Tremont St.; 4420A Monroe Rd.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 8-11 a.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Order: Dragon Slayer breakfast sandwich (eggs, choice of protein, pepperjack, black beans and corn)



Cost: $5.75

1901 Commonwealth Ave.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Order: Breakfast All Day: Two eggs any style (choice of bacon, sausage, livermush or country ham; choice of hash browns or grits; choice of biscuit or toast)



Cost: $6.95

350 E. Sugar Creek Rd.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 5:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Order: Buttermilk hotcakes with butter and maple syrup



Cost: $5.15

1609 Elizabeth Ave.

Courtesy of Earl’s Grocery

Sleep in on: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Order: Grit Bowl (Geechie Boy Mill grits topped with cheddar cheese and green tomato chowchow)



Cost: $5.99

330 S. Tryon; 2400 Park Road; 8430 Rea Rd.; and other locations

BRIAN TREFFEISEN

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Order: Famous Hash (blend of house-made corned beef and shredded potatoes, topped with two eggs any style and house-made hollandaise, and a side of toast)



Cost: $11.30

6311 Providence Farm Lane; 1643 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews; 2373 Len Patterson Rd., Suite 100, Fort Mill

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Order: Chickichanga (Whipped eggs with spicy chicken breast, chorizo, green chilies, cheddar, monterey jack, onions and avocado rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with Vera Cruz sauce and all-natural sour cream. Served with fresh fruit and fresh, seasoned potatoes.)



Cost: $10.89

4241 Park Rd., and 7930 Rea Rd.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Order: Award-winning Shrimp and Grits (creamy white cheddar grits topped with blackened shrimp and roasted red pepper tomato sauce)



Cost: $12.99

2725 South Blvd. A

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Order: Kickback Chicken (fried chicken, goat cheese, green onion and sweet pepper jelly)



Cost: $9.50

4429 Central Ave.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Order: Old Fashioned French Toast



Cost: $5.95

2820 Selwyn Ave., Suite 180

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.



Order: #BTF (baked, torn and fried potatoes with house-made ketchup and French onion aioli)



Cost: $7

115 E. Carson Blvd.

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 24 hours



Order: Wings and French Toast (three whole natural jumbo chicken wings marinated in Chef Lee’s special marinade and coasted with secret flour mix)



Cost: $12.99

631 Brawley School Rd., and 627 N. Main St.

Photo by Melissa Oyler<br/>Patisserie Cafe

Sleep in on: Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sun. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Brawley School Road), and 8 a.m – 2 p.m. (Main Street)



Order: La Patisserie Waffle (topped with sliced bananas and strawberries, powered sugar, syrup and whipped cream)



Cost: $7.25

2135 Southend Dr.

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Order: Basic B (hash or latke topped with poblano crema, two eggs over easy and two slices of Corn Husk Smoked Bacon)



Cost: $11

1113 Pecan Ave.

Sleep in on: Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Order: Western Omelet (peppers, onions, ham)



Cost: $6.99

1331 Central Ave., Suite 100

Debby Wolvos

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Order: Bella! Bella! Benny (prosciutto, Taleggio cheese, poached cage-free eggs on toasted ciabatta, topped with cream cheese hollandaise, balsamic glaze and arugula)



Cost: $12

2001 E. 7th St.; 220 East Blvd.; 5040 Highway 49 South; 14021 Conlan Circle, #B-9

Sleep in on: Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Order: #3 Egg, Bacon and Cheddar Sandwich (choice of bread)



Cost: $6.95

231 Griffith St.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Order: Full stack of pancakes (three pancakes with ham, bacon or sausage)



Cost: $8.25

3150 Hwy. 21 North, Fort Mill

Sleep in on: Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Order: The Fort Mill Flip Biscuit Bake (smoked bacon, cheddar, sausage gravy, two eggs and fruit)



Cost: $8

915 Charlottetowne Ave., and 4736 Sharon Rd.

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Midtown), and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (SouthPark)



Order: Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes (topped with fresh whipped cream)



Cost: $6.79

10050 Edison Square Drive N.W.

Sleep in on: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Order: The Beast (two eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese and home fries on a hoagie roll)



Cost: $7.99

224 E 7th St.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Order: WWIII (Belgian waffle with three Springer Mountain Farms chicken wings)



Cost: $13

1820 South Blvd.

Courtesy of Tupelo Honey

Sleep in on: Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Order: Southern Shakshuka (two baked eggs, scratch-made creole sauce and sliced avocado, served over stone-ground goat cheese grits)



Cost: $14.25

1601 Central Ave.

Sleep in on: Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Order: Amaretto French Toast (two thick and hearty fresh challah slices dipped in vanilla and amaretto batter, served with orange butter and toasted almonds, plus a choice of one mornin’ side)



Cost: $8.25

