Local agent works with clients to rehab homes in some of Charlotte’s hippest neighborhoods

Savvy + Co. Real Estate agent Jennifer Monroe grew up in the real estate business. Her mom was a Realtor for 42 years, as well as a designer. “All my inspiration came from admiring her work ethic, and always living in the beautiful homes she designed for us,” says Jennifer.

With an extensive background in construction and project management, Jennifer offers buyers and sellers insight into the possibilities. She has a knack for spotting properties with hidden potential in some of the hippest parts of the city, and works with builders and rehab experts to create one-of-a-kind living spaces.

She only works with a few clients at a time so she can be available whenever needed and stay on top of the project at hand.

C5: How does your background in construction management help your buyers and sellers?



JM: I like to think I bring a unique perspective to the table. I’ve been a Realtor for 13 years and have extensive experience working with builders and those who like to rehab local properties. My goal is to put together a stunning home buyers won’t find anywhere else, then pile on modern features they are going to love.

C5: How do you work with buyers?



JM: First of all, I’m statistically driven and stay on top of important information so I can offer solid forecasting on proposed projects. I say “no” to projects as often as I say “yes” because I want talented and hard working builders to be successful and stay in the business.

My clients appreciate my honesty, knowing I only recommend projects that I believe will pay off — both for them and the community. Along the way, I educate buyers about quality construction. I own the transaction and see it through with minimal impact to my clients. We also have a lot of fun along the way!

C5: Where can clients see your work?



JM: Most of my projects are in the urban neighborhoods of Charlotte, including the greater Plaza-Midwood/Villa Heights areas as well as West End. I specialize in modern home design although I do everything!

