Around Town
Sizzling open house events this weekend with homes starting at $250,000
This post is brought to you in partnership with Savvy + Co. Real Estate. All opinions are our own.
Are you already dreaming of cooler nights, fire pits, jeans and sweater weather and pumpkin spice lattes? Tour these open house events this weekend and you can be unpacked and settled by the time cooler weather arrives.
The agents at Savvy + Co. Real Estate are cool cats no matter how warm the weather gets and they can show you the way home. Whether your idea of perfection is a low-maintenance abode, one with plenty of room for the dogs to run, or more space for your growing family, they’ve got you covered.
That open house party is going to be fab in your new digs!
Custom, low-maintenance home beside Midwood Park
Address: 3304 Josephine Court
Subdivision: Midwood
List Price: $849,900
Open House: Sunday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.
Listing Agent: Jeff King
Description: Newly built, four-bedroom custom home with an open floor plan beside Midwood Park! Chef’s kitchen showcases a large island, tile backsplash and KitchenAid appliances. You’ll fall in love with the coffered ceiling throughout the main living areas, screened porch with views of Midwood Park and the fenced-in backyard. The main level master suite features a stunning vaulted ceiling with wood beam detailing and private bathroom with dual sinks, tile shower and soaking tub.
Modern home with contemporary design minutes from Center City
Address:1216 Goodwin Ave.
Subdivision: Commonwealth Park
List Price: $765,000
Open House: Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m.
Listing Agent:Shonn Ross
Open House Agent:Robbie Tickel
Description: This amazing new construction home in Commonwealth Park includes an inviting interior that lets natural light pour in. The main level is a huge living/dining/kitchen space just waiting to entertain family and friends. The upper level offers an open loft area, plus two secondary bedrooms and a luxurious master retreat. Outside, you’ll find a welcoming front porch and covered rear terrace overlooking the backyard. Just minutes to Midwood and Uptown!
Tons of square footage, large carport and amazing value in this four-bedroom home
Address: 446 Nottingham Drive
Subdivision: Sherwood Forest
List Price: $639,900
Open House: Saturday, July 20, 1-3 p.m.
Listing Agent: Lexie Longstreet
Open House Agent: Erum Faruqui
Description: You aren’t seeing things — this is your dream space! You’ll love the spacious family room with a wall of windows that fills the house with light. Great flow between the cheery kitchen and formal living room — perfect for entertaining! The dining room features a cozy fireplace and opens to the backyard. Relax on your screen porch or brick paver patio overlooking the backyard, with a carport that doubles as a party cabana.
Move-in ready home with flex room and fireplaceRelated content
Address: 5309 Doncaster Drive
Subdivision: Sherwood Forest
List Price: $375,000
Open House: Saturday, July 20, 1-3 p.m.
Listing Agent: Charles Major
Open House Agent: Tiffany Hahne
Description: Beautifully-updated home in sought after Sherwood Forest. Updated kitchen has stainless appliances, double oven, tile floor and backsplash. Large secondary bedrooms and baths have been updated with new fixtures and tile. French door from the large master bedroom leads out to the rear deck and large yard. The downstairs has a second area for washer/dryer and a half bath. Home is in excellent move-in condition.
Uptown living in Third Ward for an amazing price
Address: 1101 West 1st St. #109
Subdivision: Third Ward
List Price: $238,000
Open House: Sunday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.
Listing Agent: Jessica Banks
Description: This updated condo is located adjacent to Frazier Park with walking trails, a dog park and a playground and across the street from the Panthers practice field. Features include a beautiful courtyard in the middle of the complex, private parking garage, elevators and much more! The condo boasts new laminate flooring throughout, ceramic tile and vanities in the bathrooms, fresh and light color pallet, updated kitchen and city views from the balcony.
Shamrock Hills renovated ranch home with wired he/she shed
Address: 3932 Foxford Place
Subdivision: Shamrock Hills
List Price: $250,000
Open House: Saturday, July 20, noon-2 p.m.
Listing Agent: Shonn Ross
Open House Agent: Samara Brown
Description: This wonderful renovated brick ranch in the popular Shannon Park area offers four bedrooms and two baths, glowing hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Plus, a fenced yard and large, wired he or she shed!
Townhome living in Midwood Place close to entertainment, parks and restaurants
Address: 1531 Briar Creek Road
Subdivision: Midwood Place at Commonwealth Park
List Price: Starting under $265,000
Open House: Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m. both days
Listing Agents: Shonn Ross and Josh Starnes
Open House Agent: Jessica Flinn (Sunday only)
Description: Don’t wait until next summer — make your homeownership dreams come true with a two-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end unit townhome starting under $265,000. Plus, it’s so close to entertainment, parks and restaurants in the hot Midwood neighborhood. With a future trolley stop a half a block away, the convenience and desirability factor will only continue to rise. Visit the models across the street at 1531 Briar Creek Road and see for yourself.
Stunning new build in Midwood with open floor plan and four bedrooms
Address: 2512 Daniel St.
Subdivision: Midwood
List Price: $679,000
Open House: Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m.
Listing Agent: Charles Major
Open House Agent: Kim Parati
Description: Step into this beautiful open floor plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a great location. The kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash opens to large family room with gas fireplace and french doors leading to back porch. One bedroom is on the main level with a full bath in the hall. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and a sitting area. Relax in your master suite with huge walk-in closet and master bath. Park your car in the detached double garage!
Only two units remain at Cotswold Springs starting at $230,000Related content
Address: 935 McAlway Road #303
Subdivision: Cotswold Springs
List Price: $230,000
Open House: Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m.
Listing Agent: Patrick Deely & Lana Laws
Open House Agent: Jonathan Helms
Description: Distinguished craftsmanship and high-end features come standard in classic Cotswold Springs, where shopping and dining are right in your backyard. This condo features wide-open living space, 10-foot ceilings, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, Kronoswiss and tile flooring throughout and so much more. Cotswold Springs is only five miles from Uptown, and less than a mile from The Common Market on Monroe. Close by all the amenities at the Cotswold Village Shops.
Live in the middle of the action in this four-bedroom home with fully-fenced yardRelated content
Address: 1507 Landis Ave.
Subdivision: Midwood
List Price: $625,000
Open House: Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m. both days
Listing Agent: Patrick Deely & Lana Laws
Open House Agent: John Geuss (Saturday); Brian Michaels (Sunday)
Description: Walk to Resident Culture Brewing, Veterans Park, Pure Pizza and all the entertainment that Midwood has to offer. This home blends high style and rustic chic with a board-formed concrete fireplace and bright, clean shiplap walls and natural flooring. Come home to your two-car garage and fully-fenced, low-maintenance yard with covered rear porch off the kitchen. The second floor includes a spacious master suite and huge third floor loft, PLUS a fourth bedroom with full bath.
Explore these HOT open house events this weekend.
Want to know more about Savvy + Co. Real Estate? Click here for more information.
Comments