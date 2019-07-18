Sizzling open house events this weekend with homes starting at $250,000

This post is brought to you in partnership with Savvy + Co. Real Estate. All opinions are our own.

Are you already dreaming of cooler nights, fire pits, jeans and sweater weather and pumpkin spice lattes? Tour these open house events this weekend and you can be unpacked and settled by the time cooler weather arrives.

The agents at Savvy + Co. Real Estate are cool cats no matter how warm the weather gets and they can show you the way home. Whether your idea of perfection is a low-maintenance abode, one with plenty of room for the dogs to run, or more space for your growing family, they’ve got you covered.

That open house party is going to be fab in your new digs!

Custom, low-maintenance home beside Midwood Park

Address: 3304 Josephine Court



Subdivision: Midwood



List Price: $849,900



Open House: Sunday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.



Listing Agent: Jeff King



Description: Newly built, four-bedroom custom home with an open floor plan beside Midwood Park! Chef’s kitchen showcases a large island, tile backsplash and KitchenAid appliances. You’ll fall in love with the coffered ceiling throughout the main living areas, screened porch with views of Midwood Park and the fenced-in backyard. The main level master suite features a stunning vaulted ceiling with wood beam detailing and private bathroom with dual sinks, tile shower and soaking tub.

Modern home with contemporary design minutes from Center City

Address:1216 Goodwin Ave.



Subdivision: Commonwealth Park



List Price: $765,000



Open House: Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent:Shonn Ross



Open House Agent:Robbie Tickel



Description: This amazing new construction home in Commonwealth Park includes an inviting interior that lets natural light pour in. The main level is a huge living/dining/kitchen space just waiting to entertain family and friends. The upper level offers an open loft area, plus two secondary bedrooms and a luxurious master retreat. Outside, you’ll find a welcoming front porch and covered rear terrace overlooking the backyard. Just minutes to Midwood and Uptown!

Tons of square footage, large carport and amazing value in this four-bedroom home

Address: 446 Nottingham Drive



Subdivision: Sherwood Forest



List Price: $639,900



Open House: Saturday, July 20, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Lexie Longstreet



Open House Agent: Erum Faruqui



Description: You aren’t seeing things — this is your dream space! You’ll love the spacious family room with a wall of windows that fills the house with light. Great flow between the cheery kitchen and formal living room — perfect for entertaining! The dining room features a cozy fireplace and opens to the backyard. Relax on your screen porch or brick paver patio overlooking the backyard, with a carport that doubles as a party cabana.

Move-in ready home with flex room and fireplace

Address: 5309 Doncaster Drive



Subdivision: Sherwood Forest



List Price: $375,000



Open House: Saturday, July 20, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Charles Major



Open House Agent: Tiffany Hahne



Description: Beautifully-updated home in sought after Sherwood Forest. Updated kitchen has stainless appliances, double oven, tile floor and backsplash. Large secondary bedrooms and baths have been updated with new fixtures and tile. French door from the large master bedroom leads out to the rear deck and large yard. The downstairs has a second area for washer/dryer and a half bath. Home is in excellent move-in condition.

Uptown living in Third Ward for an amazing price

Address: 1101 West 1st St. #109



Subdivision: Third Ward



List Price: $238,000



Open House: Sunday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.



Listing Agent: Jessica Banks



Description: This updated condo is located adjacent to Frazier Park with walking trails, a dog park and a playground and across the street from the Panthers practice field. Features include a beautiful courtyard in the middle of the complex, private parking garage, elevators and much more! The condo boasts new laminate flooring throughout, ceramic tile and vanities in the bathrooms, fresh and light color pallet, updated kitchen and city views from the balcony.

Shamrock Hills renovated ranch home with wired he/she shed

Address: 3932 Foxford Place



Subdivision: Shamrock Hills



List Price: $250,000



Open House: Saturday, July 20, noon-2 p.m.



Listing Agent: Shonn Ross



Open House Agent: Samara Brown



Description: This wonderful renovated brick ranch in the popular Shannon Park area offers four bedrooms and two baths, glowing hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Plus, a fenced yard and large, wired he or she shed!

Townhome living in Midwood Place close to entertainment, parks and restaurants

Address: 1531 Briar Creek Road



Subdivision: Midwood Place at Commonwealth Park



List Price: Starting under $265,000



Open House: Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m. both days



Listing Agents: Shonn Ross and Josh Starnes



Open House Agent: Jessica Flinn (Sunday only)



Description: Don’t wait until next summer — make your homeownership dreams come true with a two-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end unit townhome starting under $265,000. Plus, it’s so close to entertainment, parks and restaurants in the hot Midwood neighborhood. With a future trolley stop a half a block away, the convenience and desirability factor will only continue to rise. Visit the models across the street at 1531 Briar Creek Road and see for yourself.

Stunning new build in Midwood with open floor plan and four bedrooms

Address: 2512 Daniel St.



Subdivision: Midwood



List Price: $679,000



Open House: Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Charles Major



Open House Agent: Kim Parati



Description: Step into this beautiful open floor plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a great location. The kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash opens to large family room with gas fireplace and french doors leading to back porch. One bedroom is on the main level with a full bath in the hall. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and a sitting area. Relax in your master suite with huge walk-in closet and master bath. Park your car in the detached double garage!

Only two units remain at Cotswold Springs starting at $230,000

Address: 935 McAlway Road #303



Subdivision: Cotswold Springs



List Price: $230,000



Open House: Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Patrick Deely & Lana Laws



Open House Agent: Jonathan Helms



Description: Distinguished craftsmanship and high-end features come standard in classic Cotswold Springs, where shopping and dining are right in your backyard. This condo features wide-open living space, 10-foot ceilings, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, Kronoswiss and tile flooring throughout and so much more. Cotswold Springs is only five miles from Uptown, and less than a mile from The Common Market on Monroe. Close by all the amenities at the Cotswold Village Shops.

Live in the middle of the action in this four-bedroom home with fully-fenced yard

Address: 1507 Landis Ave.



Subdivision: Midwood



List Price: $625,000



Open House: Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 1-3 p.m. both days



Listing Agent: Patrick Deely & Lana Laws



Open House Agent: John Geuss (Saturday); Brian Michaels (Sunday)



Description: Walk to Resident Culture Brewing, Veterans Park, Pure Pizza and all the entertainment that Midwood has to offer. This home blends high style and rustic chic with a board-formed concrete fireplace and bright, clean shiplap walls and natural flooring. Come home to your two-car garage and fully-fenced, low-maintenance yard with covered rear porch off the kitchen. The second floor includes a spacious master suite and huge third floor loft, PLUS a fourth bedroom with full bath.

