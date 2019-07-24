10 of the hottest new construction projects from Charlotte to Fort Mill

This post is brought to you in partnership with Savvy + Co. Real Estate. All opinions are our own.

The Charlotte area has something for everyone. Into the posh restaurant scene? There are tons of new restaurants popping up everywhere and old favorites to suit every tastebud. Need a craft cocktail? With breweries and specialty drink spots opening all around the city, you could happy hour your way home every day of the week! Into the arts or exploring the possibility of turning that side hustle into a full time gig? There’s plenty of opportunities to dive into both.

There’s also a booming new home scene in some of the hippest neighborhoods — and one is perfect for you. From low-maintenance townhome living, to stylish spots under $300,000, or the opportunity to build your dream home from the ground up, these homes have exactly what you are looking for.

Take a look!

Fourteen single-family homes in the middle of NoDa

The Development: Atlas Urban Homes



Neighborhood: NoDa



Status: Lot 2 is under contract plus all four townhouses.



Expected Completion: Dec.-Mar. 2020



Price: Starting at $579,900



Listing Agents: Pat Deely and Lana Laws



Live it! Single family homes with all the convenience of maintenance-free townhome living, all in the middle of one of Charlotte’s hippest hoods? Yes please. There’s still time to own your three-bedrooms 3 1/2 bath home with two-car garage and private yard. With approximately 2,300 square feet and a fenced-in yard, you’ll have plenty of space for fun with your two- and four-legged friends.



Love it! “The four home plans offered at Atlas Urban Homes each include features that relate back to the development’s neighboring building, incorporating midcentury-inspired design. I love that it’s being built by local builder Ethic, LLC, known for its craftsmanship and Revolve Residential’s owner, Tim McCollum, the developer of the project, even entrusted the building of his own house to Ethic. Plus, Atlas offers three thoughtfully-selected finish packages for homebuyers to choose from, with tile selections you haven’t seen anywhere else in Charlotte. Paint colors are even carefully preselected and tailored to the color scheme of each package.” — Lana Laws, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Duplex-style townhomes with rooftop terraces and abundant green space

The Development: Urban Hive West End



Neighborhood: Seversville



Status: Six units are under contract (out of 18)



Expected Completion: Fall 2019. First eight units (Phase I) will be move-in ready in 60 days.



Price: Starting at $390,000



Listing Agents: Patrick Deely and Lana Laws



Live it! If you describe your style as “on the cutting edge,” buzz over to Urban Hive: West End in Charlotte’s west side. These townhomes are in booming Seversville, a walkable neighborhood humming with amenities like breweries, transportation options, walking trails and restaurants. Each townhome is an end unit with spacious rear yards, optional courtyard upgrades, an expansive rooftop terrace and amazing skyline views.



Love it! “UrbanHive: West End is located one block from the future streetcar line, and is within walking distance to the greenway, Blue Blaze Brewing, and so much more in the booming West End Corridor. This modern ‘hive’ of 18 duplex-style city homes (a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes) has enviable skyline-view rooftop terraces, which are perfect for your morning coffee or entertaining.” — Pat Deely, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Experience urban living at its best with loads of extras

The Development: The Lomax



Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood



Status: Three units under contract



Expected Completion: Early 2020



Price: Two beds, two baths starting in the $360,000s; three bedroom, three bath starting in the $460,000s



Listing Agents: Patrick Deely and Lana Laws



Live it! Situated on the block next to the Harris Teeter on Central Avenue, The Lomax, developed by The Drakeford Company, is comprised of three quads totaling 12 condos nestled in one of Charlotte’s most happening neighborhoods. The architecture is a seamless blend of classic style meets urban modern living, and each condo features an open floor plan, a spacious master suite and a large front porch situated right off the living room.



Love it! “Plaza Midwood is a fantastic, walkable location. Paired with the opportunity to live in a new condo with craftsman exterior design elements and all the bells and whistles today’s buyers are looking for, you’ve found one of the best places to call home in Charlotte” — Patrick Deely, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Modern farmhouse living close to the excitement of Central Avenue

The Development: Landis Court



Neighborhood: Midwood



Status: One home has sold!



Expected Completion: Several homes are move-in ready.



Price: Starting at $620,000



Listing Agents: Patrick Deely and Lana Laws



Live it! Located on the corner of Hamorton and Landis, Landis Court is an enclave of six modern farmhouses (four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2,600+ square feet with two-car garages) in a fantastic location walkable to Resident Culture Brewing, Veterans Park, Pinhouse (opening this weekend), and all the shops and entertainment that Midwood has to offer.



Love it! “With a keen eye for craft and detail, Nicole Peñalva of Bella Abode Design has carefully selected and curated the interiors of Landis Court with timeless lighting and stunning finishes. Home buyers will also love the complementary exterior colors inspired by the traditional charm and warmth of the farmhouse style.” — Lana Laws, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Live maintenance free in a fabulous Cotswold condo for $230,000 — only two units remain!

The Development: Cotswold Springs



Neighborhood: Cotswold



Status: Only two units remaining



Expected Completion: Move-in ready!



Price: Both units are $230,000



Listing Agents: Patrick Deely and Lana Laws



Live it! Cotswold Springs is a delightfully chic and definitely affordable new condo community with high-end features such as 10-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, Kronoswiss flooring, craftsman trim, stylish pendant lighting and so much more. Carefree living in Cotswold Springs offers the best of both worlds — charming neighborhood living with the allure of an urban lifestyle. All at a price, you’ll LOVE. Time to kiss your landlord goodbye!



Love it! “Located in a huge growth area, Cotswold Springs offers one-floor living, great finish details, and a maintenance-free environment. New, conveniently located, and under $250,000, these condos will appeal to a wide range of buyers marginally represented in a highly competitive seller’s market.” — Patrick Deely, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Charm, comfort and contemporary amenities in these townhomes loaded with style

The Development: Hamorton Row



Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood



Status: Seven townhomes available



Price: Starting in the mid-$400,000s



Listing Agents: Patrick Deely and Lana Laws



Live it! Hamorton Row mixes charm, comfort and contemporary amenities in an exclusive collection of seven townhomes. These three story, three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhomes (with two-car garages!) are fresh, different, and loaded with style with stunning modern finishes and interiors handpicked by Bella Abode Design. You’ll love entertaining in the open and functional floor plan, whipping up something special in the gourmet kitchen or dreaming the day away in a cozy master suite.



Love it! “Hamorton Row offers a unique opportunity to live in an established, urban location while enjoying the conveniences and appeal of new, well-designed architecture. Hamorton Row is an intimate collection of seven modern farmhouse townhomes at a rare, accessible price for the Midwood area.” — Lana Laws, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Five modern homes walkable to Five Points Park and close to Uptown

The Development: West Mods



Neighborhood: Historic Biddleville



Status: Four out of five homes still available.



Price: Starting at $525,000



Listing Agents: Jennifer Monroe



Live it! Developed by Sky Housing, these modern homes offer three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2,200+ square feet, two-car garages, beautiful open floor plans and skyline vistas from spacious rooftop terraces, plus all the elements of luxury to complement a posh lifestyle. Located in historic Biddleville, West Mods are within walking distance to Five Points Park and only minutes away from everything Uptown has to offer.



Love it! “High-end, modern new construction single family homes with roof top terraces starting at $525,000. Our first home went under contract within a few hours.” — Jennifer Monroe, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Coming Soon! 15 estate lots on mature property in sought after Weddington

The Development: Cardinal Crest



Neighborhood: Weddington



Status: 14 customizable homes starting at $1,000,000+



Price: Starting at $1 Million



Listing Agents: Patrick Deely and Lana Laws



Live it! If you think the opportunity to live in beautiful Weddington has passed you by, time to think again. It’s all up to you at Cardinal Crest, where you can select your lot, then pick the perfect home plan or bring your own. Your home purchase includes 20 hours with both a designer and architect so you can customize your space exactly the way you want it. Be an active part of your new home construction and design a home for the way you live.



Love it! “Cardinal Crest is the perfect opportunity to witness the craftsmanship that Mainstreet Properties and Development insists on delivering. It’s a suburban retreat of 15 homes on 1-acre sites, offering homebuyers a selection of customizable plans and finishes, including a few basement-ready and master-down plans tailored to various lifestyles and preferences. There are also several lots that have the option to add pools.” — Lana Laws, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Midwood Place now selling final Phase 4 — don’t let this one pass you by

The Development: Midwood Place at Commonwealth Place



Neighborhood: Midwood



Status: Now selling Phase 4 of a total 46 units



Price: Starting under $265,000



Listing Agents: Shonn Ross and Josh Starnes



Live it! Make your homeownership dreams come true with Element Development’s two bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms end unit townhomes for under $265,000. Plus, it’s close to entertainment, parks and restaurants in the hot Midwood neighborhood. Each townhome comes with two assigned parking spaces, and additional guest parking is available — so everyone can see your amazing new abode with open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and master bedroom with walk-in closet and barn-style door. And it gets even better! Midwood Place is now offering a $2,500 incentive towards upgrades or closing costs.



Love it! “This is a rare opportunity to buy into one of the most popular neighborhoods of Charlotte, well below the average price point for the area. Thinking long term, it’s a property that could one day be a very profitable rental in a high-demand location.” — Josh Starnes, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Seven hand-crafted homes in serene neighborhood in booming Fort Mill

The Development: The Bramble



Neighborhood: Fort Mill



Status: Two properties left for sale — Lot 4 (Aline Farmhouse) and Lot 7 (Thicket)



Price: Pricing starts at $1,395,000



Listing Agents: Dana P. Burleson



Live it! The brainchild of New Old, a Charlotte custom home builder and developer, The Bramble is the first “Southern Living Inspired Community” in the greater Charlotte area. This collection of neighborhoods is marked by charm, taste and southern spirit, handpicked by the editors of Southern Living.



Love it! “The Bramble is the definition of livable luxury. Each home is built with impeccable quality and an eye for detail throughout. These exclusive homes are minutes to restaurants, shops, walking trails, water activities, and horseback riding, not to mention top schools and low taxes. It is no wonder Fort Mill is considered a thriving suburb of Charlotte.” — Dana P. Burleson, Savvy + Co. Real Estate

