On the search for a new abode? Check out these open house events

This post is brought to you in partnership with Savvy + Co. Real Estate.

Do you have “HE?” That’s short for “home envy.” A key symptom includes visiting a friend’s or family member’s home and thinking, “gee, I’d really like more land, less maintenance, gorgeous cabinets, a fenced yard for Fido and stainless steel appliances as far as the eye can see.”

There’s no need to live like that, it’s time to make your home dreams come true. The knowledgable and resourceful agents at Savvy + Co. Real Estate take time to listen to what your idea of home is really all about, then get to work.

This weekend, check out these available homes — from hot Midtown to quaint Harrisburg — and create some “HE” of your own.

Adorable ranch with basement in Country Club Heights

Address: 1935 Margate Ave.



Subdivision: Country Club Heights



List Price: $360,000



Open House: Sunday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.



Listing Agent: Lexie Longstreet



Open House Agent: Heather Claxton



Description: This home has amazing curb appeal with diamond pane windows, cottage shutters, and a curved sidewalk. The kitchen has new granite countertops and stainless appliances, plus soft close doors and drawers. On the main level, you will find three bedrooms and two baths, plus lots of closets. Downstairs features a huge hang out/family room. Need storage or workshop space? Check out the rear-load garage. Plus, a fenced private backyard with fire pit. All this in super convenient Country Club Heights, nestled between Midwood and Noda.

Stretch out in this 3,000-square-foot-plus home with bonus room

Address: 4114 Commonwealth Ave.



Subdivision: Oakhurst



List Price: $685,000



Open House: Saturday, July 27, noon-2 p.m.



Listing Agent: Jennifer Monroe



Description: There’s plenty of room for the whole crew in this four-bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home with over 3,000 square feet. You’ll love the bonus room and two-car garage. Time to spread out!

Four-bedroom, three-bath home with downstairs master suite

Address: 4118 Commonwealth Ave.



Subdivision: Oakhurst



List Price: $685,000



Open House: Saturday, July 27, noon-2 p.m.



Listing Agent: Shannon Lynch



Description: This fabulous home in Oakhurst brings functionality, form, and a few surprises! Ten-foot ceilings, eight-foot doors and oversized windows allow an abundance of light into this open floor plan. The home features a master suite downstairs with a stackable laundry area in the closet. A full laundry room is located on the upper level. The kitchen boasts ceiling-height cabinets, tiled backsplash, stainless steal appliances and opens to a great room — perfect for entertaining. Custom lighting, side patio and low-maintenance yard add to the unique features.

Must-see home with perfect blend of retro character, modern functionality and style

Address:1729 Chatham Ave.



Subdivision: Midwood



List Price: $449,900



Open House: Sunday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.



Listing Agent:Jeff King



Open House Agent: Missy Bagley



Description: Completely renovated with no detail spared! This midcentury home is located on a corner Midwood lot with rear covered parking. Incredible kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting and bar with beverage cooler. Find much-needed “me time” in the master bedroom suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. You’ll appreciate the meticulous attention to easy-living details like new electrical insulation, windows, doors, heating/air/ductwork and water heater.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to own in hot Midwood for under $265,000

Address: 1531 Briar Creek Road



Subdivision: Midwood Place at Commonwealth Park



List Price: Starting under $265,000



Open House: Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m. both days



Listing Agent: Shonn Ross and Josh Starnes



Description: Don’t wait until next summer — make your homeownership dreams come true with a two-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end unit townhome starting under $265,000. Plus, it’s so close to entertainment, parks and restaurants in the hot Midwood neighborhood. With a future trolley stop a half a block away, the convenience and desirability factor will only continue to rise. Visit the models across the street at 1531 Briar Creek Road and see for yourself.

Condo living in Third Ward adjacent to Frazier Park

Address: 1101 West 1st St. #109



Subdivision: Third Ward



List Price: $238,000



Open House: Saturday, July 27 from 1-3pm.



Listing Agent: Jessica Banks



Open House Agent: Jonathan Helms



Description: This updated condo is located adjacent to Frazier Park with walking trails, a dog park and a playground all across the street from the Panthers practice field. Features include a beautiful courtyard in the middle of the complex, private parking garage, elevators and much more! The condo boasts new laminate flooring throughout, ceramic tile and vanities in the bathrooms, fresh and light color pallet, updated kitchen and city views from the balcony.

Live an active, urban lifestyle and walk to restaurants and entertainment

Address: 1507 Landis Ave.



Subdivision: Midwood



List Price: $625,000



Open House: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Patrick Deely & Lana Laws



Open House Agent: John Geuss



Description: Walk to Resident Culture Brewing, Veterans Park, Pure Pizza and all the entertainment that Midwood has to offer. This home blends high style and rustic chic with a board-formed concrete fireplace and bright, clean shiplap walls and natural flooring. Come home to your two-car garage and fully-fenced, low-maintenance yard with covered rear porch off the kitchen. The second floor includes a spacious master suite and huge third floor loft, PLUS a fourth bedroom with full bath.

Low-maintenance, townhome living with neighborhood amenities

Address: 17623 Trolley Crossing Way



Subdivision: Caldwell Station



List Price: $175,000



Open House: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-noon



Listing Agent: Alyssa Roccanti



Open House Agent: Shonda Newsome



Description: Adorable three-bedroom townhouse that is freshly painted and within walking distance to neighborhood amenities. New A/C and roof in 2018! Open floor plan and lots of natural light. Enjoy sitting on your spacious front porch, or grilling out on your back patio. Plenty of room for all your stuff with the outside storage unit. Enjoy maintenance-free living and come and go as you please. Caldwell Station is minutes from highway access, Lake Norman, shops, and local restaurants and hangouts. Welcome home!

Impressive home in Cotswold neighborhood with picture-perfect backyard

Address: 719 Corinthian Place



Subdivision: Cotswold



List Price: $639,000



Open House: Saturday, July 27, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Charles Major



Open House Agent: Erum Faruqui



Description: This home offers an open floor plan with volume ceilings in all the main living areas, a great room with gorgeous mantel, fireplace with gas logs and dining room with beautiful windows, wainscoting and high ceilings. French doors lead out to a sunroom with tile floors and tons of windows overlooking an absolutely gorgeous brick-enclosed courtyard. At the end of the day, retire to your large master suite with trey ceiling and master bath. An oversized garage means tons of storage space!

Stately brick home in the heart of Harrisburg on over an acre of private land

Address: 4400 Britley Lane



Subdivision: Britley



List Price: $475,000



Open House: Sunday, July 28, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Alyssa Roccanti



Open House Agent: Erum Faruqui



Description: This home sits on over an acre of private land, and includes a three-car garage with long driveway, and a basement which adds an additional 655 square feet. The completely renovated master bath has a beautiful tiled shower and serene tub. Additional features include a Viking stove, Jenn-Air microwave, wine cooler and granite in the kitchen. Landscaping is picture perfect with fresh mulch and full irrigation. Close to highway access, shopping, restaurants and Uptown Charlotte!

Live in the middle of Plaza Midwood and NoDa in this ranch home

Address: 2801 Virginia Ave.



Subdivision: Midwood



List Price: $315,000



Open House: Saturday, July 27, 1-3 p.m.



Listing Agent: Louise Jonas



Open House Agent: Mike Gibbons



Description: Adorable brick ranch on a corner lot in the desirable Plaza Midwood neighborhood. Features an upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors. The fenced rear yard is a private oasis with mature landscaping, pergola and fire pit. The lovely front porch is perfect for morning coffee and afternoon reflection. Short walk to NoDa and the Plaza Midwood business area. Located just a few blocks from Midwood Park. Close proximity to shopping, dining, light rail, and interstates as well as Uptown Charlotte.

