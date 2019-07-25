Big retailer coming to Atherton Mill in South End will open soon. Here’s what’s next.

Courtesy of Edens Rendering of Atherton Mill

The 15,000-square-foot home goods and decor store West Elm coming to Charlotte’s Atherton Mill will finally be open this September.

The second Charlotte West Elm location, announced in early 2018 as the South End development’s anchor tenant, will host regular events, pop-up shops and workshops led by local artists, West Elm spokeswoman Melanie du Mont said in an email.

Customers will be able to shop for Charlotte-made products, as well as typical West Elm goods in the new store. The store has another Charlotte location on Metropolitan Avenue near Trader Joe’s and Target.

Legion Brewing Company announced its plans for the Atherton Mill area earlier in July. That company plans to open a new restaurant and brewery concept, Trolley Barn Fermentory, in the spring of 2020 in Atherton’s Trolley Barn.

The development, owned by the national developer Edens, which also owns Park Road Shopping Center, hosts Free People, Anthropologie and Warby Parker. The development is along the Charlotte Rail Trail near Publix and Sycamore Brewing.

Edens is working with Crescent Communities to add over 300 high-end apartments to the development.

This article was originally published in the Charlotte Observer.