House hunting? 6 new-construction single-family homes from Midwood to Oakhurst

Looking for a home that’s all about NEW? Savvy + Co. Real Estate has you covered. These six homes pack in the WOW factor with huge kitchens, fenced yards, stylish master retreats and more — all in some of the best locations in the city.

Take a look!

Live minutes to Midwood and Uptown in Commonwealth Park

Address: 1216 Goodwin Ave.



Subdivision: Midwood



Price: $765,000



Listing Agent: Shonn Ross



Wow Factor! This amazing new-construction home in Commonwealth Park includes an inviting interior that lets natural light pour in. The main level is a huge living/dining/kitchen space just waiting to entertain family and friends. The upper level offers an open loft area, plus two secondary bedrooms and a luxurious master retreat. Outside, you’ll find a welcoming front porch and covered rear terrace overlooking the backyard. Just minutes to Midwood and Uptown!

Elegant and modern four-bedroom home with owner’s suite and private balcony

Address: 2529 Daniel St.



Subdivision: Midwood



Price: $699,900



Listing Agent: Andres Gomez



Wow Factor! You will love entertaining family and friends in the spacious great room with gas fireplace, which opens to the covered back deck and dining room. Designer selections come together with site-finished white oak hardwoods, custom lighting and tile. The owner’s suite opens to the private balcony. All this and more in a lovely community. Check out modern living at its best.

Thoughtful details in modern Prairie-style home in Oakhurst

Address: 4118 Commonwealth Ave.



Subdivision: Oakhurst



Price: $685,000



Listing Agent: Shannon Lynch



Description: This fabulous home in Oakhurst brings functionality, form, and a few surprises! Ten-foot ceilings, eight-foot doors and oversized windows allow an abundance of light into this open floor plan. The home features a master suite downstairs with a stackable laundry area in the closet. A full laundry room is located on the upper level. The kitchen boasts ceiling-height cabinets, tiled backsplash, stainless steal appliances and opens to a great room. Custom lighting, a side patio and a low-maintenance yard add to the unique features.

Urban dwellers paradise with two-car garage and fenced backyard

Address: 4114 Commonwealth Ave.



Subdivision: Oakhurst



Price: $685,000



Listing Agent: Jennifer Monroe



Wow Factor! Check out the stunning great room with dramatic lighting, huge marble kitchen with Wolf range, microwave drawer, fridge and pantry. End the day in the en suite master on the main level with beautiful master bath with soaking tub, shower and walk-in closet. You won’t mind going to work in your home office with French doors. Wonderful location 10 minutes to Uptown and a quick walk to Common Market!

Four-bedroom, three-bath home with open floor plan in Midwood

Address: 2512 Daniel St.



Subdivision: Midwood



Price: $679,000



Listing Agent: Charles Major



Wow Factor! Step into this beautiful open floor plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a great location. The kitchen has 42-inch cabinets, stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash. One bedroom is on the main level with a full bath in the hall. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and a sitting area. Relax in your master suite with huge walk-in closet and beautiful bath. Park your car in the detached double garage!

Amazing three-story modern home in booming Seversville with rooftop terrace

Address: 602 Mahopac St.



Subdivision: Seversville



Price: $550,000



Listing Agent: Patrick Deely & Lana Laws



Wow Factor! Truly cool and unique property with a HUGE rooftop terrace. Ground floor has a two-car garage, entryway with tile (throughout) and a bedroom suite with private bath, a double slider to the rear patio and a closet with custom built-ins. The second floor boasts wide open living/dining/kitchen, red oak hardwoods, huge windows, can lights, contemporary fixtures and more. Walkable to Blue Blaze, Greenway, the future Gold Line and more.

